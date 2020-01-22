Bradley Cooper's next project after 'A Star Is Born' picked up by Netflix; to begin shooting next year

Bradley Cooper is taking his love for music and direction to the next level as he is set to make a biopic on composer Leonard Bernstein.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper riled up netizens and briefly broke the Internet last year with their epic performance of 'Shadow' from their film 'A Star Is Born' during the Oscars. The film, which was Bradley Cooper's directorial, was on a roll last awards season and even won an Oscar for Best Song. The rumours between the two sent fans into a tizzy and since then fans have been looking forward to see the two on screen yet again. While we will have to wait for a long time till that happens, Bradley's fans won't have to wait to see his directorial talent at play yet again.

According to a report in Deadline, Bradley is taking his love for music and direction to the next level as he is set to make a biopic on composer Leonard Bernstein. That's not all, the film has now been picked up by Netflix and will receive a theatrical push. While the film is not yet titled, Bradley and his team may begin shooting early next year.

Netflix film head Scott Suber told Deadline, "Bradley’s directorial debut was nothing short of brilliant and he quickly cemented himself as a serious filmmaker. His strong passion and clear vision for bringing to life the relationship between the iconic composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre, promises to do their lives justice as only this renowned filmmaking team can. We are honored to be working with the Bernsteins to share their family’s story with audiences everywhere."

Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' may have picked up only one Oscar last year but it did go on to become a box office success.

Credits :Deadline

