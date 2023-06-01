Bradley Cooper's subtle nod to Taylor Swift after attending star’s concert in New Jersey; DEETS here

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour which started from March 18, 2023 saw the attendance of several A-lister celebrities including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Drew Barrymore, Emma Watson, and more. Bradley Cooper officially joined this list with his Memorial Day Weekend attendance.

Bradley Cooper attended Taylor Swift’s concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The actor seemed to be enjoying the show while hanging out in the VIP tent. Now, two days after attending the concert, Bradley Cooper shows subtle support to Taylor Swift. Here is everything to know about the same.

Bradley Cooper's subtle nod to Taylor Swift

Two days after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert Bradley Cooper gave a subtle nod to the Back to December singer. Cooper was spotted out and about in New York City while wearing a blue sweatshirt from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour merchandise collection. The blue sweatshirt had Swift’s face emblazoned on the front, promoting the singer's 2023 Eras Tour. Bradley Cooper paired the blue sweatshirt with sunglasses and jeans as he walked on New York City streets. This proves that Cooper is Swiftie in and out and he is not afraid to show it.

Bradley Cooper and Taylor Swift

In 2014, rumors started making rounds that Taylor Swift tried to pursue Bradley Cooper and asked him out but the actor reportedly turned down the singer. However, during a 2015 The Howard Stern Show interview, Cooper squashed these rumors. He said, “It’s complete horse s***. I never got a call. Nothing.”

After splitting with Irina Shayk in 2019, Bradley Cooper co-parents their daughter, Lea with the model. Speculations were also made that while co-parenting, Bradley and Irina are getting closer romantically.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating Matty Healy after break-up with six year long boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

