Bradley Cooper's unrecognisable look as Leonard Bernstein in upcoming biopic Maestro leaves fans impressed

Bradley Cooper is all set to bring to the screen the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic Maestro which also stars Carey Mulligan. The film will have Cooper playing Bernstein and Mulligan as the stage and TV actor Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of the late conductor. In the first few photos released by Netflix, Cooper's look as the elderly Bernstein caught everyone's attention, particularly because of how unrecognisable he looks in it.

The film is all set to chronicle 30 years of Bernstein’s life who rose to fame after he was tasked with the duty to conduct the New York Philharmonic at the age of 25. Although the composer's career further skyrocketed after he composed the music for the iconic musical West Side Story along with Stephen Sondheim and Jerome Robbins.

The first look photos of Maestro showcase Cooper in two looks, in the younger phase, as well as later in Bernstein's career. Bradley is not only starring in the film but has also directed the film which marks his second directorial after the Academy nominated film starring himself along with Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. Maestro also stars Maya Hawke and Matt Bomer among others. The film's script has been penned by Cooper in collaboration with Josh Singer of Spotlight fame.

A release date for Maestro is yet to be announced but the first look photos have certainly left fans mighty impressed with the film already and are looking forward to see if it will boast of yet another Oscar-worthy performance from Cooper.

