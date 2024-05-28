Bradley Whitford And Tuppence Middleton To Join Mike Makowsky's Death by Lightning Series?

The sci-fi series 3 Body Problem was just renewed by Netflix, and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have a new project up their sleeves. This will be a drama series called Death by Lightning on which they are serving as executive producers. The historical narrative in this show is so attractive, and the cast is purely star-studded.

Historical drama

Based on a novel written by Candice Millard titled Destiny Of The Republic, Death By Lightning is created by Mike Makowsky as a story that tells about James Garfield, the 20th president of the US, Charles Guiteau his most ardent follower who finally assassinated him.

There’s an amazing list of actors featured in the series. President Garfield will be played by Michael Shannon while Matthew Macfadyen will take the role of his killer Charles Guiteau. Betty Gilpin and Nick Offerman are two such famous actors to join them.

Star-studded cast

Some more supporting actors were recently announced. Bradley Whitford of The Handmaid's Tale fame will play Secretary of State James Blaine. Shea Whigham from Joker shall play Senator Roscoe Conkling; Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey) takes part as Kate Chase Sprague.

Advertisement

Stephen McKinley Henderson stars as Senator Blanche Bruce with Paula Malcomson playing Guiteau's sister, Franny Scoville; this ensemble cast is expected to add depth and subtlety to dramatic historical events depicted in the series.

Reflecting on past criticisms

The duo has been critiqued before. After Game of Thrones ended controversially, the pair faced intense backlash. In an interview with RadioTimes.com Benioff shares some thoughts about how they handle public opinion.

Speaking about going through what millions or even billions say regarding one issue at once explained Benioff, “I think in the middle of the Thrones process, we realized that both for reasons of general productivity and mental health, that plugging into that isn't helpful. Trying to pay attention to what to what a million people or more are saying – we're not just built to handle that; we're not evolved to handle that.”

He emphasized the importance of focusing on the voices directly involved in the production. "aking a show already involves having to pay very close attention to what dozens or hundreds of people are saying at any given time, and that's the job, and if you don't do that, you're not going to do the job very well," he said.

Benioff recognized that some folks might be more used to digital feedback channels. But receiving inputs from audiences numbering in millions was neither useful nor manageable for them.

Death by Lightning looks like an exciting series that combines historical intrigue with top-notch acting talent. There will be much excitement for both history and drama lovers alike after it starts airing.

