Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor are engrossed as they shoot a dance number in Varanasi; See Pics

and have created a stir on the Internet with their latest shoot videos. The couple who are busy shooting in Varanasi for a dance sequence of Brahmastra are busy at their job. However, fans cannot stop flocking to the shoot location and getting a glimpse of the stars. Alia and Ranbir jetted off to Varanasi on Friday and while the rains there pushed their schedule a bit off track, the actors were spotted rehearsing and shooting the dance number today.

With dedicated online fan clubs, it is hard to not see the stars doing what they do best. Apart from the video that we already showed you before, we also got our hands on some photos from the location. While Ranbir can be seen wearing the military-print shirt and jacket, Alia was wearing a simple white tee, black denims and a long red jacket.

While Alia and Ranbir matched steps to the music, the background dancers were dressed as mythological characters. Their pictures and videos from the sets of Brahmastra has been going viral ever since they arrived in the holy city. Their die-hard fans also turned up in large numbers to get an autograph and a glimpse of the stars.

Check out Ranbir and Alia's pictures from the sets of Brahmastra below:

Meanwhile, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, South sensation Nagarjuna and who plays the only negative character in the film. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra was slated for summer 2020 release. However, the dates have been pushed ahead for shooting and VFX completion.

Credits :Pinkvilla

