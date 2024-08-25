Brandon Lee's Co-Actor And OG The Crow Star Reveals She Is 'Not A Fan' Of Bill Skarsgard's Reboot: 'Hard To Imagine How...'

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death.

Many may know that the reboot of the original film, The Crow was released recently but it appears that not many people are happy about it, along with the original actress who starred in it, mostly because of the tragedy that unfolded during the original movie’s filming.

According to TMZ, The Crow was released in theatres on August 23 (Friday) and along with many people, the original actress, Sofia Shinas, who starred opposite Brandon Lee in the film is not seemingly very content about the reboot.

The major reason behind this is apparently the death of Brandon Lee as he was shot and killed on the set of the 1994 movie. This news absolutely shocked people especially because of the tragic death of the lead of the film.

For multiple years, the fans have been vocal about why the reboot of the movie should not take place and it would hamper the legacy and honor of the legendary actor, Bruce Lee’s son.

For the unversed, Shinas starred opposite Brandon as his love interest. She opened up to the publication and elaborated on her understanding of why the movie might flop after the reviews of the critics.

She stated to the publication, “People love Brandon in the original film ... it’s hard to imagine how his family and fiancée must be feeling knowing their loved one gave his life, unwilling to make this film and yet, once again, years later someone else is trying to eclipse that role.”

She made it clear that she was not talking against the reboot’s actors including Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs stating that she did not like that the original film had to be messed with.

Apart from Shinas, Rochelle Davis, who also starred in the original movie, has also expressed her feelings with the outlet previously which is not in favor of the remake.

Not many people know but in the '90s, direct-to-VHS sequels of the film were made but a direct remake of the original film did not hit the big screens until now. The new film also features Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, Jordan Bolger, Dukagjin Podrimaj, Sami Bouajila, David Bowels, Jim High, and many more.

Taking on such a huge responsibility may have not been easy for the lead of the new The Crow film. But it is ultimately up to the audience to decide if liked the movie or not.

