Brandon Sklenar Says 1923 Season 2 Finale Is ‘One of the Best’ Scripts He’s Read; Find All DETAILS Here

1923 is set to return for its second and final season, and lead actor Brandon Sklenar has shared insights on what fans can expect. Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton, described the finale as an 'emotionally profound' moment, calling it one of the best scripts he has ever read.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Sklenar praised 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan for his writing in the upcoming season. "This season, Taylor's writing is on another level," he said. "And it's so poetic and poignant and beautiful, so badass but so vulnerable. And just filled with so much love."

The actor stated that season 2 will take storytelling to new heights, adding that Sheridan's work makes the finale particularly special. The series, a Yellowstone prequel, has been praised for its gripping narrative about the Dutton family's struggles in the early 20th century.

Sklenar called the season 2 finale a major moment in the series. "This finale is one of the best things I've ever read in my life," he shared. He also admitted that the emotional weight of the script made it difficult to prepare for. "It was hard to prep for the finale because of how emotional I got just reading. It's profoundly beautiful what he does."

With 1923 concluding its story in season 2, fans can expect an impactful ending that continues Sheridan's trend of emotional and intense finales.

Sheridan's Yellowstone universe has a reputation for delivering compelling endings. 1883, another prequel, featured heartbreaking moments, while Yellowstone itself has kept fans engaged with dramatic twists. Sklenar's comments show that 1923 will follow this pattern, offering both action and deep emotional moments.

The Western drama, which debuted in 2022, was well-received but didn't reach the same level of popularity as Yellowstone and 1883. However, its storytelling and performances have kept fans invested, making the upcoming conclusion highly anticipated.