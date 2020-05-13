Break The Silence: 7 quotes from BTS' new docuseries that left ARMY in a crying mess of emotions

Break The Silence Episode 1 and 2 were released by BTS recently and ARMY couldn't stop feeling all the feels as the septet discussed personal matters about their unshakeable bond and why they work as a collective entity so well, even after seven years.

What makes BTS have a personal connection with their fans, known loud and proud as ARMY, is the fact that we have always gotten an inside look at what makes them such a successful band. It's not even been a decade since their 2013 debut, but the mark that they have left on a global scale is unparalleled to anything we have seen in a very long time. With every album release, their demand becomes higher and their fandom too grows exponentially.

With Break The Silence, which is BTS' new docuseries, we are taken on a 351-day journey from their Love Yourself Tour to their Speak Yourself Tour. Moreover, the first two episodes of Break The Silence was recently dropped for the world to consume and obsess over. In under the thirty-minute scale, we see the members of BTS talk extremely open about the struggles they faced as a band in 2018 and how they came out of it as a stronger entity. Each member spoke about what makes their bond so unshakeable, even after seven years, as ARMY were left in an emotional mess.

Here are seven quotes by the BTS members from Break The Silence Episode 1 and 2 that had ARMY feeling many feels:

RM:

"I’ve said this several times, but the seven of us are on a boat, looking in different directions but going the same way. That’s how I describe BTS. Some might feel sad because I said we’re looking in different directions but I think that even my parents sometimes look at different places. I think they’d look in different directions at times. It’s kind of like that."

Jin:

"Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed."

Suga:

"As we continue, I can't think of anything better than this. Rather than doing something on my own, the seven of us doing it together has a more synergistic effort. Could there have been a better match?"

J-Hope:

"The key to companionship is trust. The seven of us have spent a long time together. If we weren't supportive and trusting of one another, we wouldn't have come this far."

Jimin:

"I think it's too early to say that we've completed our journey. Some of us might feel that things are tough and exhausting while we're in the moment, but no one's going to be thinking 'that's good enough.' Yes, we have a lot of ambition."

V:

"The way I look at the world when I take photos and the emotion I feel while taking them are the things I wanted to express in my lyrics. They are not just photos but a real source of strength for me. The things I felt then are still within me."

Jungkook:

"Later, when I’m not as famous as I am now and turn into an old man, I wonder who’ll still be around when I’m an old man. But I’d really like to have a conversation with ARMY and ask, how were we back then? Were we amazing then? What were we like as individuals and ordinary people?"

What was your favourite moment from Break The Silence Episode 1 and 2? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Moreover, while recalling Jin's gutwrenching speech from their iconic MAMA 2018 win, where the eldest member of BTS confessed that there were talks of disbanding between the septet because of the problems they faced that year, Suga touched upon a possible scenario of how BTS would deal if a member decides to leave the K-pop band.

"We’ve become closer than family, in a way. We can put everything else aside, and talk freely about how we can move forward and improve. We also respect each other so if someone said that they can’t do this anymore because of certain reasons, of course, we’d tried to persuade that person, think it over together and overcome difficulties. But if that’s still not enough, we can say, 'We understand. It’s your life, so we respect that,'" Suga shared with utmost honesty.

The remaining five episodes of Break The Silence will air every Tuesdays and Thursdays on Weverse.

Meanwhile, BTS is not only working on their next album post Map of the Soul: 7 but is also gearing up for the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: Journey, which drops on July 15, 2020. Map of the Soul: Journey features four brand new tracks out of 13, in total, and this includes Stay Gold, INTRO: Calling, OUTRO: The Journey and Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by Jungkook.

