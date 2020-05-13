Break The Silence: 7 quotes from BTS' new docuseries that left ARMY in a crying mess of emotions
What makes BTS have a personal connection with their fans, known loud and proud as ARMY, is the fact that we have always gotten an inside look at what makes them such a successful band. It's not even been a decade since their 2013 debut, but the mark that they have left on a global scale is unparalleled to anything we have seen in a very long time. With every album release, their demand becomes higher and their fandom too grows exponentially.
With Break The Silence, which is BTS' new docuseries, we are taken on a 351-day journey from their Love Yourself Tour to their Speak Yourself Tour. Moreover, the first two episodes of Break The Silence was recently dropped for the world to consume and obsess over. In under the thirty-minute scale, we see the members of BTS talk extremely open about the struggles they faced as a band in 2018 and how they came out of it as a stronger entity. Each member spoke about what makes their bond so unshakeable, even after seven years, as ARMY were left in an emotional mess.
Here are seven quotes by the BTS members from Break The Silence Episode 1 and 2 that had ARMY feeling many feels:
RM:
"I’ve said this several times, but the seven of us are on a boat, looking in different directions but going the same way. That’s how I describe BTS. Some might feel sad because I said we’re looking in different directions but I think that even my parents sometimes look at different places. I think they’d look in different directions at times. It’s kind of like that."
Jin:
"Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed."
Suga:
"As we continue, I can't think of anything better than this. Rather than doing something on my own, the seven of us doing it together has a more synergistic effort. Could there have been a better match?"
J-Hope:
"The key to companionship is trust. The seven of us have spent a long time together. If we weren't supportive and trusting of one another, we wouldn't have come this far."
Jimin:
"I think it's too early to say that we've completed our journey. Some of us might feel that things are tough and exhausting while we're in the moment, but no one's going to be thinking 'that's good enough.' Yes, we have a lot of ambition."
V:
"The way I look at the world when I take photos and the emotion I feel while taking them are the things I wanted to express in my lyrics. They are not just photos but a real source of strength for me. The things I felt then are still within me."
Jungkook:
"Later, when I’m not as famous as I am now and turn into an old man, I wonder who’ll still be around when I’m an old man. But I’d really like to have a conversation with ARMY and ask, how were we back then? Were we amazing then? What were we like as individuals and ordinary people?"
What was your favourite moment from Break The Silence Episode 1 and 2? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.
Moreover, while recalling Jin's gutwrenching speech from their iconic MAMA 2018 win, where the eldest member of BTS confessed that there were talks of disbanding between the septet because of the problems they faced that year, Suga touched upon a possible scenario of how BTS would deal if a member decides to leave the K-pop band.
"We’ve become closer than family, in a way. We can put everything else aside, and talk freely about how we can move forward and improve. We also respect each other so if someone said that they can’t do this anymore because of certain reasons, of course, we’d tried to persuade that person, think it over together and overcome difficulties. But if that’s still not enough, we can say, 'We understand. It’s your life, so we respect that,'" Suga shared with utmost honesty.
The remaining five episodes of Break The Silence will air every Tuesdays and Thursdays on Weverse.
ALSO READ: BTS member Jin accidentally SPOILS the release month for their next album post Map of the Soul: 7
Meanwhile, BTS is not only working on their next album post Map of the Soul: 7 but is also gearing up for the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: Journey, which drops on July 15, 2020. Map of the Soul: Journey features four brand new tracks out of 13, in total, and this includes Stay Gold, INTRO: Calling, OUTRO: The Journey and Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by Jungkook.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Som veľmi hrdá aj s mojimi kamoškami že máme tú česť byť ARMY. Veľa sa u Vás inšpirujem...Veľa mojich spolužiakov hovorí o Vás zle veci no je to iba dôkaz toho že Vám závidia. Milujem Vás a navždy budem verná ARMY
Anonymous 8 hours ago
As an ARMY, I can say that, I am really proud of being ARMY. You all guys gave me a lot of hope and inspiration. When I needed some peace for my mental condition, You gave me peace. The pure bond and amazing as well as true friendship gave me hope and strength. Thank you BTS for coming in my life. I respect all of you. Don't worry, we are always with u directly or indirectly. Thank you.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Army loves you always BTS for me you all are my angles, when I m sad, I watched your videos and I became happy and forgot everything , I m always love you no. Matter what And always support you, In my life I don't think I even meet you a one time But my love for you guys is beyond the boundaries.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
We armies love u...ofc! We will never leave you...when we started loving u..we haven't decided how far we will go...but we just know that whenever u r there we vl also be there for u...& Haters hate them...we can't do anything...u just spend your life on hating while we are here to enjoy & to love our life...
Anonymous 9 hours ago
This is my favorite BTS docu-series. The boys are filmed so naturally, and we see the various sides of them: funny, serious, thoughtful, casual. And the editors really let their true, intimate, juicy thoughts come across. This series doesn't feel like it has as much of an agenda, heaviness or suppression of their expression as the other two series. There's a lot to sink your teeth into in these 30ish minute episodes.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I love youu so so much
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Forever they will live in my heart...deep deep down. Somewhere safe.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
BTS IS THE BEST BOY BAND IN THE WORLD!!!!✨✨✨✨
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Don't worry BTS WE ARE ALWAYS With you and will be always with you even if you will be someone's or you will be old then also we will support you till we are alive we are here only for you we were hating ourselves before you came into our life...and after you came in our life...Thank you BTS SARANGHEYO ARMY IS ALWAYS WITH YOU☺
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Yes RESPECT
Anonymous 21 hours ago
This occupation is definitely not suitable for everyone, it is tough and those so called idols are having a lot of pressure.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
If you are a true army you will never leave bts even when they are all wrinkly and old. We love you bts❤❤
Anonymous 22 hours ago
We will never leave them till we are alive..they changed our life and supported us and we will also support them and never leave them alone
Anonymous 22 hours ago
I really love you guys called BTS You guys are amazing I'm gonna continue being an army for life and imma support y'all till the end Xoxo army
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Why would haters interfere in what we want, like they've never been in the situation before just to start bickering nonsense just do what u love and look at yourself before u judge what other people want.
Anonymous 1 day ago
My daughter loves BTS v is her number 1 live in Ireland so she'll never get to see them in Ireland
Anonymous 1 day ago
Me and my friend love your music we can't really understand it but we love it and we want to come see you guy perform but we live in Kentucky so it's gamma take a lot of work to be about to see you guy one day love you bts .....the quotes hit hard tho made me cry
Anonymous 1 day ago
We live in ohio and the closest they come is Chicago. We had tickets, and it was going to be my first concert but Covid shut all that down real quick. Hope you are able to see them in the future! Heck, me too at this point!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bulletproof Boys Scout always be remember, how they change the world."LEADERSHIP" lead,encourage,act, dream,expect, respect, share,honor,inspire, and prioritize.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I am a very big fan of BTS.. .
Anonymous 1 day ago
Man these stupid fangirls
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thank you sir/ma’am for the comment. I’m glad too see diversity whether it’s in age/culture/gender appreciating the work of those 7 young men. Wish the best for you. ♥️
Anonymous 1 day ago
Obviously you have nothing better to do with your life than sitting here showing hatred .if you don't like them then ignore them
Anonymous 1 day ago
What do u mean??? We r stupid ??? I don't care Haters gonna hate PLAYERS GONNA PLAY I JUST LIVE MY LIFE
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kid, have some respect and learn manners in social media. I'm a 63 year old army and a CEO. Their lyrics are for those who can appreciate philosophy, psychology and art! Now go to Wikipedia and read about them.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Then why are you here HAHAHA are you a fangirl too? aww that's sad.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Your not a fangirl but your stupid
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS I love you so much. I purple you.I loveyou all 7.your quotes made me cry
Anonymous 1 day ago
i wish there was a button where i can report all the hate comments ughhh
Anonymous 1 day ago
Pretty sure they're just trolling
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sed lyf
Anonymous 1 day ago
Love u BTS u r the best........
Anonymous 1 day ago
May GOD bless you all.....
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS is just too precious to forget about .......... I PURPLE YOU
Anonymous 1 day ago
BTS!!!!Saranghaeo ...ARMY's are always there to support you.. I will always be an ARMY...Even if you become old ARMY'S will still love you ..
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love you BTS . In my life I had never loved anyone like I love you now. Love you V
Anonymous 1 day ago
I LOVE YOU BTS . You know what, that I love you more then my family.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love you a lot bts....
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bah. All modern pop music is just processed autotuned garbage. And the fans are equally pompous d**ks. You can't hold a candle to the rock/metal community.
Anonymous 1 day ago
As a person who loves both BTS and rock music, I have to disagree. Rock music is well known for being music of emotions, just look at the lyrics. BTS not only delivers the same message(and others) they do so by themselves. They don’t have lyrics written for them, they produce their own beats, and they work their absolute hardest for their fans with no expectations for anything in return. That is why ARMY loves them. Why is that a bad thing? And as Ozzy Osbourne once said "Maybe it's not too late to learn how to love and forget how to hate"
Anonymous 1 day ago
Im into both rock and bts . So I don't see a problem with either but you shouldn't go texting and showing hatred towards other bands
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bts is loved all over the world while your rock/metal band is just loved in their country. Rock is yuck. Die 1D
Anonymous 1 day ago
And now you sound just like every Swiftie and Belieber out there.......how does that make you feel? What do you think your rock/metal brethren would make of you coming to a BTS article comments section and behaving like a little belieber? I'm guessing you'd probably be excommunicated.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I love you BTS all their music and videos there's awesome I'm from the Chennai (V )you just part of me I love you V
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jin
Anonymous 1 day ago
I will always be an army till the day i die.....
Anonymous 1 day ago
haters hate BTS or anyone else bcuz they don't know that how hardworking they are. And thats what make's them selfish.im not gola say any think that hurts haters heart bcuz so and they are People to, but that have much of hate in they hart,but nonkpop fans ore haters pleaseee pleaseee be respectful for others taest. 1st. If you dont know someone than dont hate.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love BTS. I love all their music & videos. They're awesome. I'm from the U.S.A. I LOVE RM.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love BTS, their music,videos,them & I love RM.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love BTS, there music, there videos,them & I love RM.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love BTS, there music, there videos,them & I love RM.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love em even if they are old, they will always hold a place in us army's and I will never forget them
Anonymous 2 days ago
It hurt BTS disbanding really deep inside my heart
Anonymous 2 days ago
Who cares??
Anonymous 2 days ago
Who cares about you and your disgusting rock metal band eww. Poop!
Anonymous 2 days ago
We care because people like you who don't have any feelings or emotions can not understand us
Anonymous 2 days ago
Idk y u jealous. Calm TF down.
Anonymous 2 days ago
We care armies they hold a place inside us u don't like them u don't care about them leave!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love BTS!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Just die
Anonymous 2 days ago
You are such a disrespectful person. Shame on you.
Anonymous 2 days ago
If you dont like them them why click on this article .
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sir/Ma'am I have to ask just this. Why do you wish death among people who have helped so many live? Personally my family hates Korean Pop but they would never wish death among them just because they don't like them ._. And to be completely honest, why would you click on this article If you don't like them in the first place ._.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Your a garbage
Anonymous 2 days ago
You die.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Your the one who should die because no one loves you.
Anonymous 2 days ago
No thanks I think army still wants them to live for ever.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lol
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS ARMY LOVES YOU!!!!!!!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Do you want to die I will be happy to kill you if don't than just shut your damn stupid mouth idiot
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ohh really why aren't you famous then I understand you don't like them but please don't say such things because if they are that position with thousands of them supporting them that means they have reached the hearts of individuals through their music .
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why dont you?
Anonymous 2 days ago
And that's what you should do right?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ikr. Don't know why they are so popular. Seems a load of garbage to me
Anonymous 2 days ago
Btw shi***t
Anonymous 2 days ago
Please don't call them that ._. Most people prefer when people keep there negative opinions to themselves ._.
Anonymous 2 days ago
You are shit dumba**
Anonymous 2 days ago
Shi***t
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ohhh wow and that's what who you are
Anonymous 2 days ago
Love you BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
Why is this in my feed and wth is BTS anyways
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS "Bantang sonyeondan"is a korean band.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Have you been sleeping???
Anonymous 2 days ago
Btsjimin
Anonymous 2 days ago
Same here
Anonymous 2 days ago
What's this BTS?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Its a korean boy group. They make hip hop music and been together for 7 years. The members (stage) names are Rm, Suga, Jin, Jhope, V, Jimin and jungkook.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Love you bts you guys are very precious for me and also for army
Anonymous 2 days ago
Love u bts and we'll be with u always
Anonymous 2 days ago
Love bts and there songs
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ohhh I'm tearing up T_T T_T T_T
Anonymous 2 days ago
We love you all from USA
Anonymous 2 days ago
I'm crying. I LOVE YOU BTS!!! FIGHTING!!!!! We are a wonderful Family!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bts deserve so much more than what people say They deserve the world and more for helping people through the misery of life and helping them see the beauty in life through music I purple those guys so so much and hope they feel better after quarantine and everything. Haters don't understand the amount of effort bts put into their music and performances. I'd just love haters to try do what bts do for a week just a week. Compose music choreography and performances then maybe they'll have more respect for what bts do. Wait not only bts but all kpop idols and musicians. They are humans too. Don't shun them if their plump or "not good looking" there's no such thing as perfect. They are who they are and some people need to see that.
Anonymous 2 days ago
If you don't like them Then why click on the article .
Anonymous 2 days ago
I agree 98percent of people could not successful pull off what they in one day let alone a week
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yep it's their songs and their lyrics and hard work is what Armys loves the most. They're very humble individuals for a celebrity as well unlike some people
Anonymous 2 days ago
Is that their songs which make u all love them so much??
Anonymous 2 days ago
You idiot and your stupid life
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ever gone through Cannibal Corpse?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ohh really stupid I guess you haven't gone through their songs .
Anonymous 2 days ago
man you can't see anyone being successful and having a good time huh
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS and it's stupid fanbase
Anonymous 2 days ago
Haters will not be able to sustain a day.who cares about the haters. V are with each other . The army v are and ever shul be.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Love you so much bts
Anonymous 2 days ago
love you so much bts ✌️✌️♥️♥️♥️
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love Bts all songs and i love so......... Much bts and i will always always always support you..... Love love so much and again and again, again
Anonymous 2 days ago
You are the best bts. Army always loves you
Anonymous 2 days ago
We love u BTS......no matter what ...we know that Ur strong..
Anonymous 2 days ago
Jungkook s quote really hit hard .
Anonymous 2 days ago
It hit really hard and I am crying rn. Jungkook's quote gave me a different way to see life for sure.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It hit really hard and I am crying rn. Jungkook's quote gave me a different way to see life for sure.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I hit really hard... I cried so bad
Anonymous 2 days ago
I have to agree, it hit different
Anonymous 2 days ago
bts army is always there for you ❤️
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS is just love!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lame
Anonymous 2 days ago
ARMY will always support you BTS. I love you BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sempre uniti per i bts. BTS ARMY FOREVER ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love you BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
Meeeeeeeee tooooooooo co armmmmmmmmmmy