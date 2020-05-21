Break The Silence: ARMY can't get over V's concerned look as Jimin breaks down during BTS' Sao Paulo concert

During Break The Silence Ep 4, we see BTS member Jimin having a meltdown because of his sour throat which restricted his performance at the Sao Paulo concert of Speak Yourself World Tour. ARMY couldn't get over V's concerned look for his '95 bestie.

Break The Silence; the latest BTS docuseries is literally aiming at leaving ARMY in a state of an emotional mess as the members pour their hearts out like never before. In Break The Silence Ep 5 titled The Opposite Side, the majority of the episode focuses on Jimin losing his voice during BTS' Sao Paulo concert of Speak Yourself World Tour. An exhausted ChimChim is seen being escorted backstage as he whispers, "My throat hurts so much that it's hard to breathe."

One person who could deeply sympathise with Baby Mochi was his '95 bestie V, who somberly shared, "When the unexpected happens and when we suddenly lose our voice, we can't give a good performance no matter how much we want to. That's why we end up getting mad at ourselves. I think Jimin will be feeling very apologetic toward ARMY right now. Last year, I wanted to do really well during our concert in Paris, but I wasn't able to because of the shape I was in, so I got really mad at myself. That's why, when I saw the state of Jimin's throat, I could see how disappointed he was."

We then see Jimin having a breakdown during a performance as Jungkook tries to pacify him. ARMY couldn't stop crying over the emotional outburst as the concerned look on V was very overwhelming to see.

Check out how ARMY reacted to the emotional Vmin moment in Break The Silence Ep 5 below:

the way taehyung knows so well that jimin would feel apologetic bcs of his throat condition and then later at the backstage, he couldnt take his eyes off him pic.twitter.com/3YHTfb4ghz — vmin's (semi-hiatus) (@vmindaily) May 21, 2020

The genuine worry on Taehyung's face when Jimin was crying, I am absolutely devastated. pic.twitter.com/kxSeoy8eec — sanaa (@louderthanvmin) May 21, 2020

What hurts even more is the fact Taehyung's look of worry for Jimin looks a lot like Jimin's concerned face when something similar happened to Tae. pic.twitter.com/VUGH1xeQqe — sanaa (@louderthanvmin) May 21, 2020

NOOOO LOOK AT THE DEEP CONCERN IN TAEHYUNG'S EYES WHEN HE WAS LOOKING AT SICK JIMIN IM CRYINGpic.twitter.com/xTznMGGgE4 — cherry (@aengelicbts) May 21, 2020

WHEN TAEHYUNG COULDN’T KEEP HIS EYES OFF JIMIN, HE WAS SO WORRIED SEEING HIM LIKE THAT #BREAK_THE_SILENCEpic.twitter.com/3VrpsqnMMr — (@kaye_jeon07) May 21, 2020

Jimin cried because he was unable to do as much as he wanted but then he heard the fans singing with him and couldn't hold it in #BREAK_THE_SILENCE @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/K6SqbgWGQQ — (@BTStranslation_) May 21, 2020

"When it comes to loving yourself, I think it's about asking yourself a lot of questions and learning more about who you are. I think that's the foundation and beginning of learning to love yourself." #Jimin#JiminQuotes pic.twitter.com/roD7N5jtW6 — Jimin Global (@JiminGlobal) May 21, 2020

we don't deserve park jimin. i love him pic.twitter.com/Don6972Fbs — (@kthguccizzz) May 21, 2020

the way break the silence ep 5 started with seokjin happily enjoying his day playing and goofing in an amusement park with the staffs then went to showcasing jimin's struggle to perform onstage because of his throat issues that made all of us cry — didnt unfollow (@sugasanaeh) May 21, 2020

Those episodes must be named "break our hearts" not break the silence

Jimin

pic.twitter.com/lRTOqxV1du — Yoonmin city (@YoonminLove14) May 21, 2020

We will always love you, Jimin!

ALSO READ: Break The Silence: BTS' V, Jimin and Jungkook express concern for fans feeling cold during Speak Yourself Tour

"It's true that I didn't do a good job. But I don't think I was overcome with despair or regretful or self-critical. I just accepted the circumstances. Of course, I'm sure there were a lot of people who were worried about me because it affected my performance. I want to grow further and faster so I can show them a really great performance. In my head, I was telling the fans, 'I'll do better real soon,'" Jimin added.

Moreover, Bangtan leader RM was able to cheer up Jimin, who told him that he required Jungkook's help to sing The Truth Untold and was visibly low, as he stated, "You can just do well on the rest of the tour. Ruminating on it will only make you feel bad."

We also got to see Jimin consoling ARMY during his ment speech at the end of the Sao Paulo concert as he revealed, "There's something I really want to tell you. I wasn't feeling well up until yesterday. Still, it was okay because I could do everything I wanted to. I told myself it would be okay. But the reason I cried last night was because you were singing with me. I was so moved by that. It was a great gift for me. Even after today, I will never forget how deeply you moved me. I won't forget any of this."

