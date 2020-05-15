Break The Silence: BTS member Jin confesses to losing friends due to fame; ARMY offer their love & support

In Break The Silence Episode 3, BTS member Jin confessed that he's grown apart from a lot of friends as they find it difficult to be around him. ARMY, who was heartbroken by Jin's honest words offered their love and support for Mr. Worldwide Handsome on Twitter.

When you are as big an artist as the BTS members are, there are obvious perks and cons that come with fame, fortune and popularity. Through their new docuseries, Break The Silence, the septet is getting very candid about the struggles they face, which comes with being an idol. While they will always be fortunate for the overwhelming love that they receive from ARMY, there are certain things that they have to deal with when it comes to being an extremely popular and globally known K-pop band.

Jin, who is the eldest member of BTS is usually the one to add the comic relief in any given situation, partly because he wants to be able to take off the nervousness from his members, who are like family to him. But, in Break The Silence Episode 3, Jin let his guard down and spoke about what he lost due to fame. "There's a lot of pressure to meet up with people. I haven't changed, but my friends find it difficult to be around me. It's quite a shame to see them grow apart from me. I've lost a lot of people around me. What makes up who I am now is our fans, ARMY, and they are the reason I'm able to do music," the 27-year-old singer confessed with utmost honesty.

Speaking about his love for ARMY and how they keep him going, Jin gushed, "Because so many people love seeing me on stage and because I can make many people happy, I become happy through them. That's why I perform even more."

ARMY made sure to flood Twitter with messages of love and support for Mr. Worlwide Handsome:

i just wanna give Seokjin the biggest and tightest hug i could give and reassure him that he is just the best person pic.twitter.com/3aaiG7PUkJ — lea (@seokjinbit) May 14, 2020

It breaks my heart to see Jin talking about how he lost some of his friends even tho he haven't changed despite of being an idol. "if you gain some, you lose some" - Seokjin pic.twitter.com/9zlfZASbgC — TIN (@taebokkiii) May 14, 2020

seokjin said he lost friends cause they found it hard to be around him but the he said what makes him happy now is seeing armys who watch him on stage be happy.....and to think he wrote a song like moon for us.....cause now we’re the friends he knows will be around him always — jaz (@eternalroomies) May 14, 2020

#SEOKJIN : As Kim Seokjin, not much has changed for me, but as BTS Jin, life might be different. If you gain some, you lose some pic.twitter.com/xlJKbQuhmJ — Lea (@moonskyjin) May 14, 2020

"I THINK JIN OF BTS ALWAYS LIVES A CHEERFUL LIFE." -KIM SEOKJIN yes, and you are one of our sunshines#BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/uIqJ5snRR4 — MAMITA (@seoksci) May 14, 2020

Moon by Jin from Map of the Soul: 7, which is a dedication to his love for ARMY, hits very differently now after his heartbreaking confession in Break The Silence.

Moreover, talking about the difference between being Jin and Seokjin, the Epiphany singer revealed, "I think the two lives are the same, but I don't live them in the same way. I think Jin of BTS always lives a cheerful life. As Kim Seokjin, not much has changed for me and I'm living a really happy life. But as Jin of BTS, life may be a bit difficult on the other side. If you gain some, you lose some."

