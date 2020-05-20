Break The Silence: BTS' V, Jimin and Jungkook express concern for fans feeling cold during Speak Yourself Tour

During Break The Silence Ep 4, V, Jimin and Jungkook expressed their concern for ARMY who were freezing cold during the Speak Yourself Tour. In response, ARMY showered the BTS members with love on Twitter, grateful for their existence.

Through their latest docuseries, Break The Silence, BTS are revealing their innermost thoughts regarding the fame and fortune that has enveloped them over the past few years. Given that they are now global superstars, there are pros and cons to stardom and the septet is not shying away from talking about the struggles that come with their popularity. However, the members also expressed their deep admiration for ARMY, who have played a big part in keeping them sane and more in tune with their real selves.

During their Speak Yourself Tour, BTS had to perform come rain, come shine. It was particularly difficult for the members to get used to the extremely cold and rainy weather but they didn't let it deter their performances. Moreover, the maknaes rather expressed their concern towards ARMY present at the venue also powering through the cold season. "Wow, the fans must feel so cold. They must be really cold," Jungkook pondered before their concert began. "I like being in the rain but I’m worried that ARMY might catch a cold. Because they have to sit in the rain for a long time. That’s what I’m most worried about." V shared.

"'I thought, ‘We should try to make this extremely fun and exciting.' Because that would warm the fans up and make them laugh, too. We did it with the thought that it would be a win-win for all of us at the time," Taehyung continued while Jimin added, "I wasn’t worried about anything other than the fans feeling really cold. There was a strong draft over the stage. It was cold for us, so I thought, 'It must be really cold for people who sit up there.'"

ARMY was extremely touched by the boys' concern over them and took to Twitter to show their appreciation:

Jungkook concerned about armys being cold in the rain, the best boy really #BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/Czl6jAnKYl — chels (@koosdimpIe) May 19, 2020

even tho he felt cold due to the weather, he still worries for armys who are on the venue. jungkook is really the best boy and u cant tell me otherwise #BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/seOPL4Czm3 — nicole JK BEST BOY (@outroteavre) May 19, 2020

taehyung said that they decided to make the concert more fun and exciting. they did it to make armys' laugh for them to feel warm bc of the cold weather. they really care for armys no matter what. they're the sweetest #BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/4BQq2NhaUJ — nicole JK BEST BOY (@outroteavre) May 19, 2020

"i wasn't worried about anything other than the fans feeling really cold. there was a strong draft over the stage. it was cold for us, so i thought, "it must be really cold for people who are sitting up there." WE. DONT. DESERVE. AN. ANGEL. LIKE. JIMIN. #BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/agFKbSNi9C — nicole K BEST BOY (@outroteavre) May 19, 2020

they're the ones performing in the cold and yet we're the first ones they think about i love them so much #BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/svlhSV6ynb — ᴀᴅɪ 200515 (@prfcttaelor) May 19, 2020

taehyung and jungkook worrying about army's being cold or get sick is just so heartbreaking even tho they felt cold too . im so Inlove. #BREAK_THE_SILENCE pic.twitter.com/Dzkiyn1E8K — tea (@lov4moni) May 19, 2020

We adore these boys and how!

While speaking about the message that they want to send across to ARMY with their music and how they are in real-life, BTS leader RM came through once again with some wise words of wisdom while revealing what it is that he wants BTS' message to be. "We hope that a verse in our music, a gesture we make during our concert or something we say in an interview becomes a moment of light for those in certain situations. That's why we do this. So, in interviews, when we're asked, 'What is your message?' there's nothing I want to say. I want to keep emptying and filling myself up for others so that others can see and be inspired to create new things. I think that's what’s most meaningful to me," Namjoon revealed with utmost honesty that struck a chord in the hearts of ARMY, who refer to him as their President.

A man of few words who lets his action do all the talking is our Mr. Worlwide Handsome aka Jin, who added, "I don't want to achieve anything as grandiose as being influential. As long as the people watching us are happy and smiling, that’s all I need."

Through the fourth episode of Break The Silence, we realised just how mature the boys have become thanks to their experience and hard work. J-Hope even confessed that the pressure for the K-pop band has significantly lessened from when they were debuting in 2013.

For now, BTS is jam-packed with a busy schedule ahead of them. They have their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, releasing on July 15, 2020, which features a ballad composed by Kookie titled Your Eyes Tell. Before that, we have the Bang Bang Con The Live, which takes place a day after their seventh anniversary, i.e. June 14, 2020. They also will be giving a commencement speech and headline the grad-night party for Michelle Obama's Dear Class of 2020, a virtual graduation ceremony.

In case you thought that's all in BTS' agenda, you're mistaken! There's their next album preparations, which is already set in motion and will be BTS' most personal yet as they will be involved in pretty much all the roles. For example, RM is the producer while J-Hope is the choreographer. Jin accidentally let it slip that the highly-awaited album will be releasing in October 2020.

