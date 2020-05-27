Break The Silence: Jimin & Jungkook are hesitant to think about BTS retiring; RM has best advice for members

In Break The Silence Ep 6, the BTS members spoke candidly about retiring and letting go of the K-pop band in the future with Jimin and Jungkook sharing their hesitancy on the same. RM gave some wise words of advice for the members to follow.

In Break The Silence EP 6 titled Now and Tomorrow; over a lunch session, BTS members finally spoke in detail about the elephant in the room which is their eventual disbandment when the time comes. It was something that ARMY was dreading but a discussion that the septet needed to have nonetheless. The boys began the tricky conversation by speaking about how 2019 for them was a much better year than 2018, where the septet had to face many difficulties. During their 2018 MAMA acceptance speech, Jin had even confessed that BTS thought of disbanding that year.

Taking about how he's envious of his friends, Jin confessed, "I used to think, 'Since we're only human, wouldn't we be happy as long as we make a lot of money?,'" to which RM stated, "Never." The eldest member of BTS continued, "But, having tried it, I know it's not true. My friends tell me that they envy my life but I really envy my friends' lives sometimes. That's how it is." Namjoon mirrored his hyung's stance as he shared, "Same here. They'd say, 'You'll never have to worry about finding a place to live.' Then I'd say, ' Look...'" to which Jin continued, "Well, you don't have to worry when you walk around on the streets.'"

"The grass is always greener on the other side. When you look at what others have, it seems much more special," Suga pondered. RM then confessed that the fact he's on this roller coaster journey with six other people who share the same emotions as he does has helped him come this far without any trouble while also keeping him sane. Jimin admitted that having each other to rely on has had a huge effect on them and they don't even realise it.

Keeping things a bit lighter, V spoke about how he appreciated having J-Hope as his hotel neighbour while Hobi recounted the hilarious moment when he woke up and got a text from Taehyung asking if he needed apples. Then, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook proceeded to make fun of Yoongi for having weird eye contact with them during their performances. The septet also recounted their food fights like the War of the Dumplings between ChimChim and TaeTae

Taking things on a serious note age, Jimin noted that; he's realised with time, BTS has to do this together or else it wouldn't work for them while Kookie added that others could be envious of them because they don't get along as well as BTS members do with each other.

"I don’t think I'll have any regrets. I’ve been to every place I've ever wanted to go to," Suga stated to which Jin added, "Maybe sad, but with no regrets. If there comes a time when I can no longer physically perform, like Namjoon said, the first thing I’d think is, 'I have no regrets' because I've been to all the places that I've always wanted to go."

Similarly, J-Hope added that when they do decide to disband, he won't have any regrets. As long as it's not a crash but a landing. Jimin confessed that he's not sure if he'll be able to admit it when the time comes for them to let go while Jungkook stated that he doesn't even want to think about it. ChimChim continued that they may have no choice but to disband as well in case they become so physically exhausted to the point that their batteries run out and they can't recharge themselves. Nevertheless, the Promise singer doesn't know if he'll be able to admit or accept it. Jin disclosed that when he talks to veteran artists, they admit that the hardest part is admitting that you're over the hill while Kookie added that it's not something that they have experienced.

"There will come a time when we have to accept it. By letting go, it could mean that we let go voluntarily or we may have to let go because of something that's out of our control. Rather than prepare ourselves for it, that time will come, like you said, so we just need to do our best now. Instead of thinking, 'I should prepare myself for the inevitable,' just do your best in the moment. That's the best we can do. It's meaningless to make predictions now," the Bangtan leader eloquently shared.

Jimin agreed as he added that way one won't have any regrets while also admitting that it would be impossible to not have regrets at all. ChimChim also pointed out that they can't even predict what will happen to them the year after also or how they will change but it all depends on how hard they try. For now, "the present is more important." "Everyone had their own ways of coping, so there's no right answer," Suga concluded to which Jimin agreed.

Moreover, Jungkook even spoke about the idea of letting BTS go one day later on in the episode as The Golden Maknae confessed, "What if BTS suddenly disbands? What could I do by myself? When I thought about it, I realized that I have nothing. There's not much I can do. Whenever I think about it. I worry a lot. Sometimes when I’m alone, there are times when I feel overwhelming fear washing over me."

Like President Namjoon shared, let's live in the present and enjoy every bit of BTS! What say, ARMY?

