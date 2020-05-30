Break The Silence: Jin has one wish from his BTS bandmates regarding their future and it's heartwarming

During Break The Silence Ep 7, Jin spoke candidly about the one thing he wishes from his BTS bandmates when they eventually decide to go their own ways. Read below to know what Jin asked from the boys below.

Break The Silence; BTS' latest docuseries which took us on a 351-day journey between their Love Yourself World Tour and Speak Yourself World Tour, released its final episode this week aptly titled We Walked Together. The seven episodes have managed to leave ARMY an emotional mess as the beloved members broke their silence on touchy topics like future retirement and even dealing with the crazy pressure and exhaustion from being an idol. The true MVP of Break The Silence had to be Jin, who shed his larger than life vibrant persona to give us a glimpse into the real-life Kim Seok-jin.

During Ep 7, Jin had a simple request to ask from his BTS bandmates, who rely on their eldest hyung to support them emotionally. Bangtan leader RM, while speaking on BTS' bond had shared, "I think they're somewhere between family and best friends. Being somewhere in between that, it's hard for us to clearly define our relationship, so there are times when we fight and don't understand each other. I think that's sometimes why we love or hate each other," Jin mirrored his stance and continued with his wish from BTS in the future.

"That's how it is now but if we go our own ways later in the future, I hope we continue to see each other and spend time together often because we're happy now when we're together," the 27-year-old singer shared.

Moreover, Jin also shared his thoughts on how he wants the BTS members to think of him. "Even though I like to laugh and may not look that serious on the outside, I want to be a person they can rely on emotionally. I want to energise the team and console the members when they are down. You know, good vibes that aren't too grand, but make people happy," the Moon singer revealed.

Jin has always been the bubbling ball of sunshine for BTS who does whatever he can to make his bandmates feel comfortable and always in a jovial state of mind. Whether it be calming Namjoon's nerves whenever they have interviews in the US by sitting next to him or even cracking dad jokes with the members just to make them smile, Mr. Worldwide Handsome has always been the chirpy kid. However, in Break The Silence, with every episode, we got to see his vulnerable side which was refreshing yet heartbreaking to witness for ARMY.

Amongst the several confession, the gut-wrenching punch came when Jin confided that he lost a lot of friends because of his fame.

"There's a lot of pressure to meet up with people. I haven't changed, but my friends find it difficult to be around me. It's quite a shame to see them grow apart from me. I've lost a lot of people around me. What makes up who I am now is our fans, ARMY, and they are the reason I'm able to do music. Because so many people love seeing me on stage and because I can make many people happy, I become happy through them. That's why I perform even more," Jin had confessed to ARMY.

Meanwhile, BTS has a jam-packed schedule ahead of them in June as FESTA 2020 will kickstart from the beginning of the month. From a mystery project titled Still With You to a possible We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV, there's way too much content for ARMY to fuss and obsess over. On June 14, Bang Bang Con: The Live will see epic performances from the septet which will keep ARMY entertained. Before that, there's the Michelle Obama hosted virtual graduation ceremony, Dear Class of 2020, on June 6, which will see BTS as commencement speakers as well as headling the grad-night party.

That's not all! BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, will be dropping on July 15, 2020, and will include a ballad composed by Jungkook titled Your Eyes Tell. The upcoming album will also include the lead single, Stay Gold, which is accompanied by an MV. BTS is simultaneously working on their next album post the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7, which will mostly be releasing in October 2020, as spoiled by Jin.

