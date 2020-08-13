Break The Silence: The Movie: Jimin REVEALS time spent with BTS has been 'precious & brilliant' in new trailer

BTS' next film Break The Silence: The Movie, which centers on BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself', has unveiled a new trailer that features some emotional sequences along with an endearing voiceover from Jimin and V.

Last week, came the exciting news that BTS' new film Break The Silence: The Movie will be released in several countries (Around 110) with limited screenings. According to the synopsis, ARMY will be getting an insider look at BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' from last year while the "seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before." With the mesmerising purple-focused posters for the film that have been shared so far, ARMY can't contain their excitement for Break The Silence: The Movie.

Now, we've got a new trailer for Break The Silence: The Movie and as expected, it's a tear-jerking tease. We see a montage of the boys' memorable moments on stage as well as backstage along with their undeniable bond like a teary-eyed Jungkook finding comfort in Jimin. Speaking of ChimChim, the 24-year-old singer won hearts with his kind words as he confessed, "They are the ones I spent the most precious and brilliant moments of my life. That's how I would describe them," to which V added, "I think it served as a turning point for myself."

"Hear their stories as never been told before," the trailer further accentuated promising a roller coaster ride of emotions with the septet.

Check out BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie Trailer below:

While Break The Silence: The Movie releases in Korea and UK on September 10, it might release on September 24 in India as well as US.

