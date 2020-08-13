  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Break The Silence: The Movie: Jimin REVEALS time spent with BTS has been 'precious & brilliant' in new trailer

BTS' next film Break The Silence: The Movie, which centers on BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself', has unveiled a new trailer that features some emotional sequences along with an endearing voiceover from Jimin and V.
6401 reads Mumbai
BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie releases in Korea with limited screenings on September 10, 2020.BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie releases in Korea with limited screenings on September 10, 2020.

Last week, came the exciting news that BTS' new film Break The Silence: The Movie will be released in several countries (Around 110) with limited screenings. According to the synopsis, ARMY will be getting an insider look at BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' from last year while the "seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before." With the mesmerising purple-focused posters for the film that have been shared so far, ARMY can't contain their excitement for Break The Silence: The Movie.

Now, we've got a new trailer for Break The Silence: The Movie and as expected, it's a tear-jerking tease. We see a montage of the boys' memorable moments on stage as well as backstage along with their undeniable bond like a teary-eyed Jungkook finding comfort in Jimin. Speaking of ChimChim, the 24-year-old singer won hearts with his kind words as he confessed, "They are the ones I spent the most precious and brilliant moments of my life. That's how I would describe them," to which V added, "I think it served as a turning point for myself."

"Hear their stories as never been told before," the trailer further accentuated promising a roller coaster ride of emotions with the septet.

Check out BTS' Break The Silence: The Movie Trailer below:

Are you excited to watch Break The Silence: The Movie? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Big Hit announces BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E concert to take place in October; To be both online & offline event

While Break The Silence: The Movie releases in Korea and UK on September 10, it might release on September 24 in India as well as US.

Credits :BANGTANTV,YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement