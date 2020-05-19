Break The Silence: RM aka Namjoon on why BTS is successful: We're a group of guys who speak the same language

During Break The Silence Ep 4, BTS leader RM revealed how the K-pop band face struggles together and what makes them so successful. Moreover, J-Hope shared how the pressure today for them is a lot less in comparison to the time when they were debuting in 2013.

It's been a crazy seven-year journey for BTS as the K-pop band has catapulted to global success in less than a decade's time. With every album release and every world tour, the septet is achieving goals even they hadn't imagined during their debut. With Break The Silence; BTS' latest docuseries, we're getting an in-depth look at how things have changed for the boyband and how they're dealing with the trials and tribulations that come with fame, fortune and millions of fans.

In Ep 4, which came out a while back, BTS leader RM spoke candidly about how the septet deals with struggles on a collective front and why they're as successful as they are. "I'm sure the members have their own struggles at times. I'm sure that happens, but BTS is a group of guys who speak the same language. So we're able to communicate well. I think that's really important. Since we can understand each other, there's no reason for anyone to bottle things up. We talk among ourselves, even if we don't agree on something. We're able to get through to one another. I think that’s how we've come this far," Namjoon revealed.

Moreover, J-Hope shared how the pressure they feel today is a lot less in comparison to when they were debuting in 2013. "Right, we do it like it's our calling. Actually. the pressure is a lot less lately, compared to when we first started. Before I debuted, or even just after we debuted, I was young then and would often think, I have the experience, so I should step up.' But now, to be honest, the members are doing such a great job. So in terms of that, I don't feel the pressure to lead from the front that much," Hobi confessed.

The rest of the episode focused on the backstage scenario during the Speak Yourself Tour, where the members had to face several difficulties like performing in the rain and extreme cold temperatures. However, for Jungkook, V and Jimin, the major concern was about how ARMY would have to withstand the harsh weather as well. Nonetheless, as we already know, BTS came through with flying colours and put on memorable performances that will forever warm the hearts of the ARMY members present during those epic concerts.

