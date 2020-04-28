Break The Silence Trailer: BTS' docuseries will make ARMY ugly cry; The boys get candid about their struggles

Finally, the trailer of BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence is out and has left ARMY in a state of emotional unrest. Check out the goosebumps-inducing trailer of Break The Silence, featuring the septet, below.

BTS is amongst the leading artists who are making sure to not let their fandom, ARMY, feel alone during such troubling times due to the coronavirus pandemic! Whether it be through V Live sessions or even random selfies and videos popping up on Twitter, BTS is definitely providing a helping hand in cheering their fans and giving them plenty of new content to obsess over! Moreover, BTS recently announced that their new docuseries Break The Silence will be releasing in May 2020.

The trailer of Break The Silence is finally out and documents the septet's 351-day journey from their Love Yourself Tour to their Speak Yourself Tour. In the emotionally-stirring one minute and four seconds trailer, we see the boys performing their heart out for ARMY and we also witness what happens backstage. It's not just sunshine and roses for the members as they speak candidly about their struggles with fame as well! This includes being exhausted from overworking as RM put it best: "It's a fight to go insane while struggling to stay sane."

Watch BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence Trailer below:

While Jungkook confessed, "This year had me thinking a lot about what path I'm walking on," Yoongi pondered, "The most important thing we can talk about us how we can go farther." While V enthusiastically admitted, "Every time we perform, we wanted to show ARMY something brand new," Namjoon shared the same emotion and revealed, "When I'm on stage, I feel alive for those two and a half hours. Being on stage makes you go crazy," as translated by YouTube user, avvic_bts17.

We're ready to ugly cry! Are you?

Break The Silence's first two episodes will be premiering on Weverse on May 12, 2020, with the remaining five episodes airing every Tuesdays and Thursdays. The episodes are said to be in the duration of 25-30 minutes.

As per the official synopsis of Break The Silence, "The latest docuseries takes a closer look at BTS and ARMY's beautiful and unforgettable moments during yet another phenomenal world tour. Watch members openly reveal what keeps their bond lasting for so much time and what they mean to each other as performers, friends and brothers, on and off the stage."

