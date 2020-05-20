Break The Silence: V aka Taehyung REVEALS how BTS helped him be happier: It was a turning point for me

During Break The Silence Ep 4, V aka Taehyung revealed how BTS helped him be happier with himself and stop having thoughts that could easily leave him in a state of depression. Read below to know what the 24-year-old singer had to share on the same.

BTS has more or less been an open book for ARMY (Barring the privacy surrounding their dating life!) thanks to their various docuseries that have surfaced over the years. This time, we have Break The Silence, which looks into the septet's 351-day journey between their Love Yourself World Tour and their Speak Yourself World Tour. Moreover, the docuseries almost feels like a journey with the popular K-pop band as they start to love themselves and their individual quirks. Case in point, V aka Taehyung, whose 2018 was pretty rough as revealed by the 24-year-old singer himself.

During Break The Silence Ep 4, TaeTae spoke candidly about how BTS helped him be happier with himself. "There are times when I get really depressed, when I'm going through difficult times and when I want someone to hold my hand. Sometimes I'll think, 'Forget it. I want to be this way.' I often feel that way. But when we started the Love Yourself World Tour, I stopped having those thoughts. Seeing how the members were happy after seeing me be happy also made me happy. I'm not sure exactly why, but I think it was a turning point for me."

Moreover, Jimin had his own moment of self-introspection as he shared, "Namjoon told me something that made me stop and think for the first time... He said that he'd hear himself talking, and that made him even more aware of the words he was saying. I remember him telling me that. I think I've been feeling like that this past year. That's how important the Speak Yourself World Tour is and it''s a way for me to find my own meaning in life. That's what I realised."

On whether this was the message he was sending to ARMY with the Speak Yourself World Tour, ChimChim added, "Well... I hope it resonated with them. It's not so much about knowing... Thanks to our fans, we've been reflecting on and rediscovering ourselves, so I think it would be great if they could reflect on and get to know themselves by watching us."

We can all agree that BTS are role models we all can look up to!

