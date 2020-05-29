Break The Silence: V wants BTS members to remember him as playful; Jungkook wants to be indispensable to BTS

During the final episode of Break The Silence, the members of BTS confessed candidly on how they want to be perceived as within the boyband. While V wants to be the playful one for the rest of his life, Jungkook aspires to be indispensable to BTS.

Break The Silence has come to its end with Ep 7 titled We Walked Together being the curtain call for BTS' latest emotionally-stirring docuseries. While we've had that emotional journey with the boys over the seven episodes, the final episode hit deeper in the best of ways. One question asked to the members was how they would like to be perceived as within the septet. To this, each member had a different answer to give which shows how unique each of them is while also revealing why is it that they work so well together.

BTS leader RM wants the members to feel the same about him as he does about them. "I used to want that before. I wanted the members to rely on me and think that I'm awesome. But I think I projected myself onto others as a way to not feel lonely, especially to the members. In terms of what the others think of me, or how I want them to think of me, I just want them to feel the same way I feel for them. They're somewhere between family and friends. I like that it's wholesome. I think that will allow us to stay together, and walk together for a long time like people who somehow met on a pilgrimage," Namjoon confessed.

For Jin, it is about being the backbone of BTS as he disclosed, "Even though I like to laugh and may not look that serious on the outside, I want to be a person they can rely on emotionally. I want to energise the team and console the members when they are down. You know, good vibes that aren't too grand, but make people happy."

Suga thinks he's the observer of BTS as Yoongi admitted, "I don't want them to think of me in any grandiose way. The funny one, maybe? I guess I'm the observer, much like the invisible hand of Adam Smith. That's how I'd put it."

On the other hand, J-Hope wants the members to think of his as an irreplaceable asset to BTS. "You mean, what do they think of me? It would be nice if they think about me as someone special. Nothing else matters. 'He's a really special person. We can't do without him. He has to be part of our team.' I'd be really happy and grateful if they thought of me in that way," Hobi shared.

While being the comedic relief for the septet these days, Jimin added, "They think I've become funnier lately. They say, 'He’s gotten a lot brighter.' Strangely, I tend to get mentally weak when I go abroad, but rather than words, when I see the members standing next to me on stage looking happy like this, that itself is really comforting. They make me realize that I’m not alone when I'm on stage."

V would like to be the playful one for the rest of his life as Taehyung continued, "The playful one? I like the nicknames the members give me. They say I'm restless but that's who I am. I think that's why they gave me that nickname. I don't think my personality will change. No matter how much time passes or how old I get, I'd like to be considered a playful person to everyone."

Finally, Jungkook aspires to be indispensable to BTS as Kookie concluded, "The youngest member who's always causing trouble. I want them to think I’m a good person, that, 'He’s a good kid.' I'd like to be thought of as someone who is indispensable to BTS."

We adore these boys and how!

