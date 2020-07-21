Breaking Bad actor Johnny Ortiz faces the possibility of life in prison on attempted murder charges

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie star Johnny Ortiz is facing attempted murder charges that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life. Scroll down for the details.

Breaking Bad actor Johnny Ortiz has been charged with attempted murder according to a report by TMZ. Arrested back in late May, the 24-year-old Ortiz and 18-year old co-defendant Armando Miguel Navarro appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles this morning on the felony charges. With the duo being held in custody by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, the short hearing at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center saw the court set a preliminary hearing for September 22. A report via Deadline states that Ortiz has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

If found guilty on the “attempted willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder” charges, Ortiz is looking at 25 years to life in state prison under the California Penal Code reports Deadline. According to the complaint filed by prosecutors on May 27, the actor also faces a decade more in additional sentences.

Johnny is known for his role in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie as a busboy. Documents via TMZ report that Johnny and another man named Armando Miguel Navarro allegedly tried to kill a man named Brian Duke “for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members.”

While Johnny was not the one accused of pulling a trigger, he has still been arrested and has remained in jail since late May. Currently, Johnny‘s bail is set at $1,120,000 for his involvement. His family is standing by him, and insist that he’s innocent of the charges. They wrote on a crowdfunding site, trying to raise the bail money, “Johnny is everything to our family. Johnny does everything to help the community and the Hispanic community especially, he is in jail fighting for his case that he is innocent of.”

ALSO READ Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul leave die hard fans heart broken with new announcement

Share your comment ×