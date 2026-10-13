Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Passes Away at 34 in Brownsville, Texas

Content Warning: The article contains mention of a person's demise. Reader discretion is advised.

RJ Mitte, the actor best known for portraying Walter “Flynn” White Jr. in Breaking Bad, has passed away at the age of 34. PEOPLE confirmed his demise in Brownsville, Texas. His representative announced the heartbreaking update to the publication, remembering him for his contributions to entertainment, philanthropy, and disability awareness.

RJ Mitte Passes Away at 34

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his representative said in a statement. The representative also requested privacy for the actor’s loved ones, concluding, “At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte’s family and close ones.”

According to the officers, a search is underway. “The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” the department told PEOPLE.

A Memorable Performance in Breaking Bad

Mitte appeared across all five seasons of AMC’s critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad, starring alongside Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. He portrayed Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White. The actor brought a personal connection to the role, having been diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three. His performance helped bring greater visibility to disability representation on television.

RJ Mitte’s Personal Life

Beyond acting, Mitte dedicated himself to championing disability inclusion. Mitte was also engaged to Kennedy Suarez, his longtime friend turned partner. Their relationship became romantic around 2020, and he proposed on October 10, 2025, at a charity gala in Carlsbad, California.

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