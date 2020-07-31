Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston battled COVID 19, donates plasma: Urge you to keep wearing the damn mask

Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston revealed he survived COVID-19 in the past few months. The actor revealed he is donating plasma and urged fans to wear a mask.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston recently revealed that he battled COVID-19 in the past few months. The Emmy winning and Oscar-nominated actor took to Instagram and revealed that he recovered from Coronavirus. He said that he was among the "lucky ones" who survived the virus. He said he had "mild symptoms." Bryan also said that he donated plasma since the antibodies from the virus still in his blood. Sharing a video on the social media platform, he explained the process of the UCLA Blood and Platelet Centre.

He shared the video with the caption, "Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus."

He added, "Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms." In the video, he revealed he said experiencing "a slight headache, tightness of chest and [loss of] taste and smell." In the caption, he added, "I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well. BC." Check out the video here.

Bryan has joined the list of stars who contracted the virus during the pandemic. Other stars include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Pink, and Harvey Weinstein.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston wants this for Aaron Paul aka Jesse Pinkman's character in the movie

Share your comment ×