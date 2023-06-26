Breaking: Ryan Reynolds invests in F1 team Alpine as part of an investor group

On Monday, Renault – Alpine’s parent company announced that Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are part of the investor group taking a 24 percent equity stake in the F1 team. These Hollywood actors are investing in Alpine alongside RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital.

Here is everything to know about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney investing in F1 team Alpine.

Ryan Reynolds invests in Alpine

The investor group consisting of Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, RedBird Capital Partners, and Otro Capital taking a 24 percent equity stake in Alpine is one of the announcements made on Monday. Alpine has also set the target of earning €8 billion in revenue in 2030 and breaking even by 2026. Formula 1 reported that this new investment will remain focused on the F1 team only and remaining everything will be completely owned by the Renault Group.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo said, “Over the past two years, we have re-ignited Alpine, capitalizing on its iconic A110 sports coupe, boosting it by entering Formula 1, where it aims to become a championship contender. This partnership will accelerate Alpine F1 development by diversifying revenue drivers and increasing brand value.”

Talking about the new investor group, Laurent Rossi – Alpine’s chief executive said, “This association is an important step to enhance our performance at all levels.” He also said that this new investment with the international players will be beneficial in boosting Alpine's media profile and marketing strategy along with boosting the F1 team’s performance over the long run.

Fans reaction

The official Twitter account of Formula 1 had also tweeted the news. The caption read, “BREAKING: Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is part of an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine” This has also invited Deadpool memes on Twitter.

One user tweeted, “Ryan Reynolds investing in F1? Looks like he's finally found a way to put his "Deadpool" driving skills to use. Let's hope he doesn't crash and burn, literally.” Another commented, “All part of Deadpool 3 marketing we'll have him driving a F1 car.”

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had previously bought Wrexham in November 2020 and since then were focusing on the club's transformation.

