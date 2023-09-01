'Breaks my heart': When Tom Holland revealed how Gwyneth Paltrow called him 'other guy' and forgot she was in his USD 880 million movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has brought together a diverse cast of actors who've worked closely on various projects, forging connections both on-screen and off. Recently, Tom Holland, who portrays the beloved Spider-Man, shared his reactions to Gwyneth Paltrow's surprising memory lapse regarding her involvement in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The incident offered a glimpse into the camaraderie among MCU stars and the amusing anecdotes that arise from their shared experiences.

Tom Hollad's trivia challenge

Tom Holland, best known for his role as Peter Parker (Spider-Man) in the MCU, had featured in a trivia game alongside his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The game took a surprising turn when Holland answered a question about the real first name of Gwyneth Paltrow's character, Pepper Potts, correctly. In response, Holland humorously commented, "I've only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn't remember. Still to this day breaks my heart."

This unexpected revelation stirred laughter and intrigue, highlighting the unexpected memories that can arise from shared experiences.

Gwyneth Paltrow's forgetfulness

Gwyneth Paltrow, an integral part of the MCU as Pepper Potts, was involved in a light-hearted yet memorable incident that caught the attention of fans and fellow cast members. In a recent episode of The Chef Show, a Netflix series hosted by Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi, Paltrow was reminded of her participation in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Interestingly, while cooking on the show, Favreau revealed that he was filming during the time they were both working on the 2017 film. Paltrow initially denied her presence in the movie, asserting her role in the Avengers films instead. The ensuing conversation highlighted the intricate web of interconnected storylines within the MCU and the occasional lapses in memory that can result from the actors' numerous collaborations.

Tom Holland sets the record straight

Amid the playful banter, Tom Holland clarified the shared experiences he had with Gwyneth Paltrow, shedding light on a heartwarming incident during the filming of Avengers: Endgame. Holland recalled an interaction with Paltrow where she asked him for a photo while he was donned in his iconic Spider-Man suit and she in her blue attire. The photo, featuring Holland, Paltrow, and Robert Downey Jr., was shared by Paltrow on social media. This anecdote exemplifies the genuine camaraderie among MCU actors and the special moments they create together, both on and off the set.

