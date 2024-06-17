'Breath Of Fresh Air': Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon's Relationship Has 'No Drama,' Says Source

Brad Pitt’s life with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon is said to be entering a new chapter after the messy divorce from Angelina Jolie. Sources confirm Brad Pitt has said that there is nothing out of the ordinary between them.

A drama-free relationship

According to OK Magazine sources who have spoken up, Pitt and Ines don't have any dramatic issues between them. This is a stark contrast for him compared to his separation from Angelina Jolie, which ended in a fight that continues until today.

One source says that “Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad… She works with a lot of celebrities in her jewelry business but isn't a celeb herself... And she doesn't want to be.”

A fresh start

Ines de Ramon (who works with celebrities in her jewelry business) has no desire to be famous for herself since she isn’t an actress, according to one inside source. This appears to be one of the things they do right in their relationship.

Brad and Ines are not planning a long engagement period but instead want to enjoy their time together. “Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines, and she wants a proper commitment first. As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby,” an informant revealed. It seems there is urgency for them to start their family.

New home together

Pitt and Ramon have been dating since late 2022. They have allegedly been living together since then when their romantic connection deepened at the beginning of this year. Thus, it shows both of them are committed to each other and what lies ahead.

Brad Pitt seems to be finding happiness as well as stability in his new relationship with Ines de Ramon unlike what he had experienced before with his former partners. Their plans for marriage and having children give an indication of how deeply connected they are as well as how much they share in common as individuals.

