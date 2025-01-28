Brenda Song And Macaulay Culkin Reflect On Not Hitting It Off The First Time They Met; DEETS

Not all love stories have a perfect start but they do blossom later on. It appears that it was the same case with Brenda Song and Macauley Culkin’s romance. The couple looked back at the time when they first met, which didn't go very well.

While conversing with Comspolitan, the couple reflected on the first time they crossed paths, which was in 2014. The pair revealed about meeting through Seth Green, who was their mutual friend, at his house.

It was revealed by them during the interview that Culkin attempted to make jokes about Green and Song’s sitcom Dads's cancellation, which truly did not work out in the Home Alone star’s favor as he recalled saying that the Disney alum was very “unimpressed” by him.

But it was three years later when they crossed paths again through Green. He had paired them for the Changeland film. During their time on set, they reportedly formed a close bond as they shared similar interests, such as card games and their interest over the name, Dakota for a kid.

The actress merely liked “gender-ambiguous names,” but Culkin had already come to a decision to utilize that name to pay tribute to his late sister, who died in 2008.

As per the report, both individuals thought that their connection would not last long after they shot the project, but they kept up with seeing one another even after the filming was done.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star said of getting to know the Culkin, “I saw this person he put out there—it was a product of this armor that he’s put on to protect himself.”

She added that she could witness that he was not really who he was. Song recalled seeing, “glimpses of this really interesting, very sensitive, very intelligent, artistic person that he doesn’t really let show.”

