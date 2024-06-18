Brenda Song Pays Tribute To Partner And 'Best Papa' Macaulay Culkin On Father's Day; See What She Said

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Brenda Song took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for partner Macaulay Culkin on the occasion of Father’s Day. Song, who shares 2 children with the Home Alone fame, called the latter the “best papa,” who goes “above and beyond every day” and is ready to do everything to put a smile on their children’s faces.

Brenda Song wishes Macaulay Culkin on Father's Day

Song shared several photos of Culkin, in candid setups, and acknowledged that the family sees all the work that the latter puts in. “Thank you for always being our pack mule, our chef, garbage man, and doing all the things that keep this crazy train moving,” the text read. The actress then added that she could not have found a better partner and a better role model to raise her two sons with, concluding the sweet message with a simple “I Love You.”

Macaulay Culkin explains what Father's Day means to him

Culkin shared earlier what was like to be at the receiving end of such praises. Alongside a photo of the Star Wars-themed gift that he had got this time from LucasFilm, he also penned a caption expressing his gratitude towards his family. “If you know a little about me then you’d know I’ve had a complicated relationship with Father’s Day in the past,” the star wrote, referencing the strained relationship with his father Christopher Culkin. He then addressed that the day is more about the children than him, and hence tries to do something special for the boys every year. In the Culkin household, Father’s Day isn’t held in high regard like birthdays, as Culkin notes, but it is a special moment for the family nonetheless. “Father’s Day isn’t for me, it’s for the people that make me feel like a father,” he concludes.

Culkin and Song, who have been in a relationship since 2017, welcomed their first son Dakota in April 2021. Their second son was born two years later, in 2023

