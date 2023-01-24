Brendan Fraser crashes The Mummy screening in London; Reveals how British audience helped the film

Brendan Fraser is still remembered for his iconic roles in The Mummy film franchise. Recently, a double feature screening of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns was organized in London. On January 20 th , the Prince Charles Cinema screened the two Mummy movies on 35 mm. Fraser did not miss the opportunity to crash the screening and treat his fans with a wonderful surprise. The actor, who was in London for the Oscar press tour for The Whale, received a warm standing ovation from the audience and admirers at the Mummy screening event.

On reaching the screening of his films, Brendan interacted with the audience. As reported by Variety, Fraser told the people there, “I am proud to stand before you tonight.” He continued, “This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here.”

Continuing further, Brendan Fraser shared that the makers and actors had no idea what kind of film they were making with The Mummy, back in the day. “We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or an action or a horror picture or a romance… all the above,” he said. He also made it a point to thank the British audience for one particular reason. “We had no idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that,” Brendan Fraser shared.

Will Brendan Fraser star in another Mummy movie?

Brendan’s last film in the franchise was The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Empire which hit theatres in 2008. In 2017, The Mummy was rebooted by Universal Studios, however, Fraser was not invited to star in it, and instead, Tom Cruise featured in the movie. The film did not go down well with critics.

Speaking about it Fraser told Variety last year, “It is hard to make that movie. The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in [Tom Cruise’s] incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. ‘The Mummy’ should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.” Fraser further added that he would not mind appearing in a fourth Mummy film, given that someone came up with the ‘right conceit’.