Brendan Fraser on his prep for George of the Jungle; REVEALS he starved himself and suffered memory issues

Brendan Fraser , the popular actor recently participated in Variety 's 'Actors on Actors' series, along with his Airheads co-star Adam Sandler . During the interaction, Fraser opened up on his follow-up role in the 1997-released comedy film George of the Jungle. The movie, which was an adaptation of the famous Tarzan-spoofing animated series of the same name, featured the actor as the lead protagonist. In the 'Actors on Actors' series, Brendan Fraser opened up on prepping for his role in George of the Jungle.

Interestingly, the famous actor revealed that he went to the extent of starving himself for his role in the 1997-released comedy. 'I was waxed, starved of carbohydrates," revealed Brendan Fraser, during his conversation with Adam Sandler. " I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring. Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night," added the actor. "The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe. George wears a loincloth," concluded Brendan Fraser.

Adam Sandler reacts to Brendan Fraser's look in George of the Jungle

The actor, who was amused by his Airheads co-star's revelations, reacted to his look in George of the Jungle. Adam Sandler joked that Brendan Fraser looked so jacked and so good-looking in the film, to the extent where he was 'disappointed'. "You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you did wrong by us, man. You made us feel bad about ourselves," stated the actor. "Were you oiled up at all during ‘George’?," he asked.

About George of the Jungle

The famous movie still remains one of the most popular works of its leading man, Brendan Fraser. George of the Jungle, which also featured Leslie Mann and Thomas Hayden-Church, had emerged as a massive box office success as well.