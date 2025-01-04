Brenton Wood Passes Away at 83: Soul Singer Behind ‘Gimme Little Sign’ and ‘Oogum Boogum Song’

Brenton Wood, the beloved soul singer who gave the world iconic hits like “Gimme Little Sign” and “The Oogum Boogum Song,” has died at the age of 83. The news of his passing was confirmed by his managers, Isabel and Manny Gallegos, who revealed that the artist died peacefully in his sleep at his California home.

Born Alfred Smith on July 26, 1941, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Brenton Wood grew up in San Pedro, California, where his musical journey began. He started singing and playing piano at a young age, eventually signing with several record labels, including Brent Records and Wand Records, though he initially struggled to find success.

It wasn’t until he joined Double Shot Records in Hollywood that Wood struck gold with the playful, falsetto-driven track “The Oogum Boogum Song.” The song became a regional hit in Los Angeles and earned national recognition during the Summer of Love in 1967. Wood’s appearance on American Bandstand further cemented its popularity.

However, his true breakthrough came with the release of “Gimme Little Sign,” a soulful masterpiece with its memorable refrain, “Just gimme some kind of sign, girl.” The track climbed to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became an international sensation, reaching No. 8 in the UK after Wood performed it on Top of the Pops. The song remains a hallmark of the 1960s soul era.

Despite these successes, Wood’s career peaked in the late 1960s. His subsequent hits, including “Baby You Got It” and “Lovey Dovey Kinda Lovin’,” achieved modest chart success. His album Oogum Boogum also made a brief appearance on the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 187 in 1967.

Wood continued to release music throughout the 1970s, including a minor R&B hit, “Some Got It, Some Don’t,” in 1968 and his final charting single, “Come Softly to Me,” in 1978. He even made a cameo in the 1969 film Popdown.

Brenton Wood’s contributions to soul music remain unforgettable, with his unique falsetto and catchy melodies resonating across generations. While details about his survivors and memorial arrangements are yet to be finalized, his music continues to be celebrated by fans around the globe, ensuring his legacy lives on.

