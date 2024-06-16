Bret Michaels Reveals Miley Cyrus' First Ever Concert Was a Poison Show; Claims Disney Star Called It Life-Changing

Bret Michaels has managed to get Miley Cyrus starstruck. The Poison frontman recently revealed how Miley had been a fan of the band since she was young.

Michaels opened up about a conversation he had with the Flowers singer. The star shared that a Poison show was the first concert Miley had ever attended in her life. Here’s what Bret Michaels said about his encounter with Miley Cyrus.

Bret Michaels’s conversation with Miley Cyrus

Bret Michael opened up about the first time he met Miley Cyrus. The stars crossed paths when Miley attended Poison’s concert in Nashville. The musician spoke about that particular show, which was the concert Cyrus had ever attended.

"Her first concert she ever went to was to see Poison in Nashville at the Starwood Amphitheatre," Bret revealed. The musician added pointing out that the concert was the first time Miley was introduced to the rock band.

Michaels also revealed how Miley had confessed how the concert had impacted her. The star recalled how Miley told him that the show had “changed” her life. Watching Poison perform is when she realized that she wanted to “mix” rock, pop, and country for her music. Bret recalled telling the singer he was “honored” by the praise.

Bret Michael and Miley Cyrus on working together

Miley had opened up about her experience working with Bret Michael in an interview with MTV. The singer went on to cover Poison’s song Every Rose Has Its Thorn. The cover was also included in her 2010 album Can't Be Tamed. "Bret and I had a great time in the studio together, just hanging out and making music," she revealed.

The singer described the experience of working with him as “surreal.” Bret recalled how Miley was “amazing” when they met. The Poison frontman revealed how he had a song in mind that he wanted Miley to be a part of. He spoke about how Cyrus “nailed it” when they collaborated on Nothing to Lose.

