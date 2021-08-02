Brett Young & Taylor Mills announce the birth of their SECOND daughter; Duo reveals her SPECIAL name

Brett Young and his wife Taylor are now parents of two beautiful daughters. On Saturday, the 40-year-old country singer took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his second child with his wife Taylor. Brett announced the birth of his baby on Saturday, but his child was born on July 21, 2021. If you didn’t know, Brett and Taylor have been married since 2018, and Rowan is their second kid. They also have a 20-month-old daughter named Presley.

To make the announcement, the singer posted a sweet photo of his daughter napping in a white frock with a pink bow. The singer captioned the picture, "Rowan Marie Young. 7-21-21. I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don’t like to be wrong. I was wrong,” Brett wrote along with a photo of baby Rowan. “And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends.”

Check out his Instagram post:

Prior to this, on Mother’s Day, Young wished his wife on the special day via Instagram. Posting a family picture, he said: "I would promise to spend the rest of my life telling our kids how lucky they are to have you as a mom. But I don't have to. There's no way that they don't already know."

In addition to the arrival of his second kid, Young is preparing to release his children's book, Love You, Little Lady, on August 24. The book serves as a love letter to his daughter Presley, and includes memories of watching his daughter take her first steps and holding her for the first time. It was inspired by the lyrics of his chart-topping single "Lady."

