Brian Austin Green addresses wife Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s dating rumours: Don’t villainize them

Brian Austin Green reflected on wife Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s romance rumours after confirming his split with the actress.

Putting all the speculations to rest, Brian Austin Green finally confirmed he and his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox have decided to end their marriage. On May 18, in his podcast titled 'With Brian Austin Green,' the actor admitted that he and Megan are "trying to sort of be apart." While he has confirmed the new now, the two have been separated since the end of 2019. After announcing their split, Green addressed the dating rumours about his wife and Machine Gun Kelly.

Recently, during the coronavirus lockdown, Fox and Kelly sparked romance rumours after they were photographed together. Addressing the issues, Green stated that Fox to him about Kelly and said they are friends at this point. Stating that he is not the victim, the actor said, “I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this because I wasn’t. Normally Megan and I stay really quiet about things like this and we sort of just let the story be what people want to make of it.”

A source told E Online that Fox and Kelly have been working on a movie together and have gotten close. “She is separated from Brian Austin Green and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about," the insider mentioned. Fox and Green have been together for 15 years. They share three children -- sons Noah Shannon (7), Bodhi Ransom (6), and Journey River (3). “For the rest of our lives, we have three amazing kids that we get to raise and watch grow and become adults and we’re always going to be in each other’s lives,” Green said.

