Brian Austin Green is ‘annoyed’ by ex wife Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new romance: Report

Transformers’ star Megan Fox‘s new relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly is apparently upsetting her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. An insider close to the couple spoke to People magazine and revealed: “Brian is annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.” “He doesn’t understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren’t even divorced yet,” the source disclosed.

“It definitely annoys Brian. And it stings a bit too that Megan moved on so quickly. Megan was always very private, so Brian just doesn’t get what changed,” the insider added. The former couple share kids Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

This hardly comes as a surprise after seeing Brian’s dig at the couple on Instagram. In case you missed it, last week, Megan shared a sultry photo of her in her bikini with her shirtless boyfriend, Kelly, on her Instagram account captioned it as, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

Just a few hours after Megan’s post, Brian posted a photo of all four of his children, Kassius,18, Bodhi, 7, Noah, 6, and Journey, 3. Kassius is Brian‘s son from a previous relationship and Bodhi, Noah, and Journey he shares with Megan. Brian‘s caption for the photo, which was again, posted a few hours after Megan‘s pic: “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours.”

