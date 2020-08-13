  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Brian Austin Green is ‘annoyed’ by ex wife Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new romance: Report

A source recently told People magazine that Brian Austin Green is apparently annoyed by ex-wife Megan Fox for flaunting her new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Scroll down to read what else the source revealed.
14280 reads Mumbai
Brian Austin Green is ‘annoyed’ by ex wife Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new romance: ReportBrian Austin Green is ‘annoyed’ by ex wife Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new romance: Report

Transformers’ star Megan Fox‘s new relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly is apparently upsetting her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. An insider close to the couple spoke to People magazine and revealed: “Brian is annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.” “He doesn’t understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren’t even divorced yet,” the source disclosed.

 

“It definitely annoys Brian. And it stings a bit too that Megan moved on so quickly. Megan was always very private, so Brian just doesn’t get what changed,” the insider added. The former couple share kids Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

 

This hardly comes as a surprise after seeing Brian’s dig at the couple on Instagram. In case you missed it, last week, Megan shared a sultry photo of her in her bikini with her shirtless boyfriend, Kelly, on her Instagram account captioned it as, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

 

Just a few hours after Megan’s post, Brian posted a photo of all four of his children, Kassius,18, Bodhi, 7, Noah, 6, and Journey, 3. Kassius is Brian‘s son from a previous relationship and Bodhi, Noah, and Journey he shares with Megan. Brian‘s caption for the photo, which was again, posted a few hours after Megan‘s pic: “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours.”

 

ALSO READ: Brian Austin Green REACTS to Megan Fox’s PDA filled photo with Machine Gun Kelly; Calls it achingly beautiful

Credits :People magazine, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement