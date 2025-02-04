Brian Austin Green Calls Out Machine Gun Kelly Amid Megan Fox Split: 'Be Honest for Once in Your Life'

Brian Austin Green is defending his ex-wife, Megan Fox, once again by speaking out against Machine Gun Kelly nearly two months after the pair’s split.

On February 3, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 51, wrote in a message on his Instagram Stories: “Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.” The comment, per TMZ, came with a screenshot of the Emo Girl singer calling out an article about his relationship with the Transformers star.

Green, for those who may not know, was married to Fox, 38, from 2010 to 2020. The former pair share three children together: Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 8. Fox moved on with Kelly in 2020, and the two got engaged in December 2022 before recently parting ways—just weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

Green first broke his silence on Fox’s split from Kelly in December, asking him to grow up in a video posted by the aforementioned publication.

“I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids,” he added. “That’s a shame. That’s a shame. I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited, and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.”

Fox, for those not in the loop, reportedly broke up with Kelly during their Thanksgiving trip to Colorado after finding questionable texts he had sent to another woman.

According to a People source, Fox is exhausted after trying to make things work with Kelly for so many years. “She’s done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now,” the outlet’s tipster shared.

Fox lives alone, per the insider, and is no longer in touch with the rapper. She’s doing okay and is excited about becoming a mom again, the source added.

Kelly shared a cryptic Instagram caption last week dismissing media reports claiming he and Fox are no longer on speaking terms. “How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything?” he wrote beneath two shirtless pictures of himself.