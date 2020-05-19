Brian Austin Green confirms split from Megan Fox after 10 years of marriage: It sucks when life changes

Brian Austin Green has finally addressed the couple's split rumours and confirmed that he and Megan Fox have indeed been spending time apart since end of 2019.

After much speculations about Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's marriage on the rocks, Green has finally addressed the couple's split rumours and confirmed that they have indeed been spending time apart. On Monday, Green in his podcast titled 'With Brian Austin Green' addressed the news surrounding his marriage and admitted that he and Megan are "trying to sort of be apart." However, the couple's split is not fresh and they have been separated since end of 2019.

"I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then this is it. I don't want to have to talk about this anymore," Brian said as he began. He revealed that Megan was away for five weeks last year for a shoot project during which he had a dream that they had gone their separate ways. Upon her return, Brian says Megan and he started to grow distant exactly like the dream he had.

He recalls, "But, I gave her a few weeks, I figured you know, she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life. And, so, I did." The 90210 actor said that when they actually got down to discuss their relationship, Megan revealed that she was happier being alone.

"She said, 'You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.' And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her, and I wasn't upset at her because that's, she didn't ask to feel that way, it wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt," Brian said.

The couple have three kids together, Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7. Brian said that the children are their main priority.

The actor also added that they built a 'really cool' family together and intends on keeping it that way. "It sucks. It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. At the end of it all, she’s been my best friend for 15 years, you know? And I don’t want to lose that," Brian added. Megan Fox has sparked rumours with rapper Machin Gun Kelly after they were snapped together in recent weeks.

