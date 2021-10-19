Brian Austin Green pays sweet tribute to Sharna Burgess on their first anniversary: Damn i'm lucky

Although Brian Austin Green's time on Dancing with the Stars with Sharna Burgess is over, the couple's relationship is still going strong. On Saturday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 48, marked the couple's first anniversary by sharing a picture of the couple leaning in for a kiss, which he captioned with a brief but heartfelt homage.

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky," Green wrote, to which Burgess, 36, commented: "I love you baby. So many more years to come." As per PEOPLE, the picture was taken during their visit to the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles last month, and it was used in their Week 2 performance as partners on season 30 of DWTS. The couple received a score of 23 for their performance of "Say You Won't Let Go'' by James Arthur. Green said at the time, "It's a really amazing song, it just brings up that feeling of true connection and love with somebody. So Sharna and I have been together for almost a year. It's been kind of a storybook relationship. Just being there with her, feeling the emotions that came up it was great inspiration for what we're going to perform."

However, after doing a performance to the theme "He's a Pirate" from Pirates of the Caribbean, the couple was eliminated last week in Disney Week's double elimination. Green and Burgess initially became romantically involved in December, when they flew away for a romantic tropical vacation. A source told PEOPLE at the time that he "had been dating Sharna for a few weeks."

Meanwhile, Green is presently in a divorce settlement with Megan Fox, 35, with whom he married in 2010 and has three sons: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5. He also has a 19-year-old son named Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

