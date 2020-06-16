Brian Austin Green is photographed with Courtney Stodden after recently splitting from wife Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green steps out for lunch with Courtney Stodden post separation from wife Megan Fox after 10 years of marriage.

Brian Austin Green was recently spotted with Courtney Stodden in Los Angeles after recently splitting from his wife Megan Fox. The two were photographed together at lunch on this Saturday and seems like both, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are moving on with their lives. Last month, Megan Fox was spotted with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, Machine Gun Kelly, a couple of days before Brian Austin Green announced their separation on his podcast, 'With Brian Austin Green'.

He also addressed Megan Fox's dating rumours with Machine Gun Kelly and admitted, "I wanted it coming from my mouth. I wanted people to hear everything from me and then this is it. I don't want to have to talk about this anymore. She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point." Brian also revealed that they've been apart since the end of 2019 ever since Megan had been away for five weeks last year for a shoot project during after which Megan and he began to grow distant.

The couple has three kids together, Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7. It is not the first time that Brian and Megan have had a rough patch in their marriage. Back in 2015, Megan Fox had filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green. However, the two soon announced that they were having a third child together and reconciled the following year. As reported by People, Megan Fox requested a dismissal in her divorce case and the couple got back together.

