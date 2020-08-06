  • facebook
Brian Austin Green REACTS to Megan Fox’s PDA filled photo with Machine Gun Kelly; Calls it achingly beautiful

Brian Austin Green had the most hilarious response to his ex-wife Megan Fox’s recent steamy picture with her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Scroll down to see how Brian reacted to the picture.
Brian Austin Green REACTS to Megan Fox's PDA filled photo with Machine Gun Kelly; Calls it achingly beautiful
Brian Austin Green might be the king of the comebacks after his recent Instagram activities. Earlier in the day, Megan Fox shared a sultry photo of her in her bikini with her shirtless boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on her Instagram account. The 34-year-old actress shared the photo along with the short and sweet caption, “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on

 

Well, a few hours later, Brian posted a photo of all four of his children, Kassius,18, Bodhi, 7, Noah, 6, and Journey, 3. Kassius is Brian‘s son from a previous relationship and Bodhi, Noah, and Journey he shares with Megan. Brian‘s caption for the photo, which was again, posted a few hours after Megan‘s pic: “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours

A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on

Last week, Brian was asked how he found out his estranged wife Megan Fox was dating new beau, Machine Gun Kelly on the Hollywood Raw podcast. He simply responded, “I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that.”

 

Brian also spoke about his split and co-parenting their kids, saying, “I think it’s going as well as it can. There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.

 

“I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids, because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Whether it’s a really negative experience or it’s okay and they feel safe in it and feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different, it’s just different,” he concluded.

 

ALSO READ: Brian Austin Green addresses wife Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s dating rumours: Don’t villainize them

Credits :Hollywood Raw, Instagram, Getty Images

