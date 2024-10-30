Brian Austin Green Recalls Ex Megan Fox Getting Annoyed with His Chewing; 'She'd Gotten To The Point...'

Brian Austin Green had recently revisited the past struggles that he had faced while being in a relationship with actress Megan Fox. The actor from Beverly Hills, 90210 recalled how both of them were facing issues while being together, during his recent podcast appearance.

During the October 29, 2024 episode of Tori Spelling's misSPELLING podcast, Green went candid talking about his past relationship.

It was the host who had first initiated the topic, stating that her daughter gets annoyed by the chewing sound of Spelling, which was also something that annoyed the Transformers actress when Brian Austin Green chewed.

Replying to her, the actor from She Fought Alone went on to state, "I don't know. I know it just always bothered her."

He further went on to say, "I honestly think that the chewing thing was just like, she'd gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren't great."

The Beautiful Disaster actor added that along with that everything else was too annoying her, also stating that it is normal to experience those things in a relationship.

"You kinda get to that point where you're like, God, just the way you're shuffling your feet right now, the way you're putting that toast in the toaster is just driving you crazy. It's all that stupid little stuff, you know," Green mentioned on the podcast.

He continued to say that this was the time when he had thought that either the couple should go see a therapist, and try to figure this whole thing, and also find a connection, or this whole troublesome situation might sink both Green and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle actress.

It was back in 2020 when Green and Fox called off their marriage. Green first announced their separation, candidly discussing it on one of the episodes of his podcast. Here, he talked about the distance the couple had been experiencing and how they were trying to work things out.

Green also claimed that "cheating" was not the reason for their breakup, despite speculation about Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020, just a few days after she made her red-carpet debut with MGK at the American Music Awards.

While Green and Fox share three children together — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 — Green later got engaged to Dancing with the Stars alum Sharna Burgess.

