Brian Austin Green shares a cryptic message and sparks rumours about separation with Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green hints at separation rumours with Megan Fox in his recent Instagram post.

It looks like things aren't going well between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. The couple has been married since 2010 but recent speculations suggest there's trouble in their paradise. Just a day ago, rumours about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became the talk of the town after the 34-year-old actress was spotted grabbing a meal and coffee with the rapper in Los Angeles. According to rumours, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have not been staying together during the lockdown.

Recently, the couple also ditched their engagement rings in their outing. While things already seemed complicated between them, Brian Austin Green's recent Instagram post seems like the final nail in the coffin. A few hours ago, Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of a butterfly, writing a cryptic message in his post. "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it," read his caption.

This comes a day after Megan Fox was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were shooting for Midnight In The Switchgrass before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. Earlier, her Transformer co-star Shia LaBeouf stated that she cheated on Brian with him while they're working together for the 2011 film.

