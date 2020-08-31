  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Brian Austin Green still hopeful on getting back together with ex wife Megan Fox; Quips ‘I never say never’

Brian Austin Green still considers getting back with ex-wife Megan Fox a possibility, even though she is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.
20188 reads Mumbai
Brian Austin Green still hopeful on getting back together with ex wife Megan Fox; Quips ‘I never say never’Brian Austin Green still hopeful on getting back together with ex wife Megan Fox; Quips ‘I never say never’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Brian Austin Green is open to the possibility of one day getting back together with estranged wife Megan Fox. During an Instagram Live on Saturday, the former 90210 actor, 47, said that although he and Fox, who is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly, are on different paths at the moment, it’s impossible to tell what the future holds. “I never say never,” Green said. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.”

 

“We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” he continued. “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”

 

In case you missed it, Green announced he and Fox separated late last year after she came back from filming a movie overseas and asked for space. They married in 2010 after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006. They share sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. Green is also a father to son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil. 

 

Fox was first linked to Kelly back in May when they were pictured spending time together. Since then, the pair have made their relationship Instagram official, with the rapper recently sharing that the pair are “locked in."

 

ALSO READ: Brian Austin Green is ‘annoyed’ by ex-wife Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new romance: Report

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement