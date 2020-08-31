Brian Austin Green still hopeful on getting back together with ex wife Megan Fox; Quips ‘I never say never’

Brian Austin Green still considers getting back with ex-wife Megan Fox a possibility, even though she is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian Austin Green is open to the possibility of one day getting back together with estranged wife Megan Fox. During an Instagram Live on Saturday, the former 90210 actor, 47, said that although he and Fox, who is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly, are on different paths at the moment, it’s impossible to tell what the future holds. “I never say never,” Green said. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.”

“We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” he continued. “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”

In case you missed it, Green announced he and Fox separated late last year after she came back from filming a movie overseas and asked for space. They married in 2010 after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006. They share sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. Green is also a father to son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Fox was first linked to Kelly back in May when they were pictured spending time together. Since then, the pair have made their relationship Instagram official, with the rapper recently sharing that the pair are “locked in."

ALSO READ: Brian Austin Green is ‘annoyed’ by ex-wife Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s new romance: Report

Share your comment ×