Brian Cox on calling Johnny Depp an ‘overrated’ actor in his memoir: I was being a bit harsh

Brian Cox expressed regret on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week for labelling Johnny Depp "overrated" and "overblown" in his newly published book, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.

As per Variety, in the book, Cox confessed that he passed down the Pirates of the Caribbean movie because it offered him "the most thankless [part]." The Succession actor said that he was happy to have turned down Pirates because "it's very much the 'Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow' show, and Depp, personable though I'm sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated." However, now the actor admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel that he "sort of regretted" what he wrote in the book about Depp, "because I'm not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip."

He said as per Variety, "I just thought I was being a bit harsh." Cox further said, "You know what it's like — you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke." Cox was apparently approached for playing Governor Swann, a position portrayed by Jonathan Pryce in the movie. Signing on for "Pirates" would have reunited Cox with the director of "The Ring," Gore Verbinski.

Interestingly, the Sweeney Todd actor isn't the only A-lister Cox mentioned. The legendary actor also discussed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in his memoir writing, "I find his work meretricious. It's all surface." However, another highlight of Cox's visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is a video sketch in which he plays a scene from another HBO blockbuster, Euphoria, in which he professes his everlasting love for Nate Jacobs, the brooding heartthrob portrayed by Jacob Elordi.

