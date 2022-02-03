Brian Cox says he was left agog after seeing 'stunningly beautiful' Brad Pitt on the set of Troy

Succession star Brian Cox has had an illustrious career not only when it comes to films but also on the stage. The veteran actor has starred in several period films and recently as he listed out some of his major career milestones for Vanity Fair, the actor recalled working on Wolfgang Petersen's Troy. While Cox maintained that the role of Agamemnon in the film is the only one that he has pursued in his career.

Discussing more on Troy, the Succession star revealed his reaction after seeing Brad Pitt who played Achilles for the first time on set and being left agog by his beauty. The actor revealed that it was the first time he saw Brad in a period film attire and said, "I remember at one point just kind of being agog at Brad Pitt because he'd never been in costumes like that."

Brian further added, "Brad walked on and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful. I mean, I'm straight but I just thought, 'Wow, my God, this guy is stunning! What chance does one have on the screen with this beautiful man."

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, the movie boasted of a star-studded cast that included Diane Kruger, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean and Eric Bana alongside the likes of Pitt and Cox. In the same interaction, Brian also revealed that his part of Agamemnon was initially offered to Ben Kingsley but following his meeting with director Peterson in London, where he volunteered to fly, the role was bagged by Cox.

