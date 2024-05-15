Brian Cox To Star In Season 2 Of Prime Video’s 007: Road To A Million, Actor REVEALS Thinking It Was James Bond Movie

Brian Cox will be joining the cast of Prime Video’s 007: Road to a Million for its second season. According to Deadline, the Succession actor will portray the role of a controller, the puppet master who provides tough challenges for the contestants.

During his conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Cox talked about the series by saying that he earlier thought the concept of the show had to do with the James Bond movie.

What is 007: Road to a Million about?

007: Road to a Million is a reality show where the contestants are expected to complete dangerous challenges to get a step closer to winning a million. According to IMDB, the synopsis of the show reads, “Nine pairs of everyday people are unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a shot at winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize.”

The second season of the show will go through production in the upcoming summers, according to a release from the James Bond production company. In conversation with Fallon, Cox said, "I thought it was the new James Bond film." He further revealed that while signing the show, he realized "there was no script, and there was no James Bond movie."

007: Road to a Million Season 1

007: Road to a Million was declared a successful show by the streaming platform, which was taken over by Brian Cox as the controller. In a 2023 interview, Cox talked at length about the show being shot at multiple James Bond locations. Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about the contestants and their dreams.

In a statement, the actor said, “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel around the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

Apart from the reality series, the Hollywood star will also appear in Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, which will be out in December 2024.

