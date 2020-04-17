Brian Dennehy of Tommy Boy fame passes away at 81 in Connecticut

Brian Dennehy who also featured in a TV drama called A Killing in a Small Town, was survived by his wife Jennifer and kids named Elizabeth, Kathleen, Deirdre, Cormac and Sarah.

The Hollywood actor Brian Dennehy passed away at the age of 81 at his home in New Haven, Connecticut. As per reports in USA Today, the actor who featured in films like Tommy Boy and Death of a Salesman died on Wednesday. The news report, further added that Brian Dennehy's representative, Brad Turrell had confirmed the news of the actor's passing to USA Today in an official statement. The news reports add that the actor's wife and son were by his aside on Wednesday. The actor, Brian Dennehy who also featured in a TV drama called A Killing in a Small Town, was survived by his wife Jennifer and kids named Elizabeth, Kathleen, Deirdre, Cormac and Sarah.

Many celebrities from Hollywood tweeted about the demise of Brian Dennehy and offered their condolences. Mia Farrow tweeted saying she loved working alongside the actor and was devasted when she learned of his demise. She goes on to add in her tweet that she valued Brian Dennehy as a dear friend, and also shared a picture of the actor from backstage when they were working on Love Letters. Brian Dennehy was a beloved actor in Hollywood who featured in films like Little Miss Marker, Foul Play, Romeo and Juliet, Assault on Precinct 13, Split Image, Legal Eagles, Gorky Park, Miles from Home, Mr. Goodbar, Return to Snowy River and Presumed Innocent.

William Shatner also offered his condolences to the actor's family in a tweet and said that Brian Dennehy was a very talented actor. James Woods who shared screen space with Brian in Split Image and Best Seller also tweeted stating that he was devasted about the loss of his friend.

(ALSO READ: WWE News: Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at the age of 69)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×