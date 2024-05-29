Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in a secret wedding over the weekend after years of dating. And Jake's dad, Jon Bon Jovi, is quite happy about their marriage. The rock star was overjoyed by his son's marriage to Millie Bobby Brown.

Jon Bon Jovi confirms Jake and Millie's wedding

During an interview on BBC's The One Show, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed his son Jake Bongiovi's marriage to Millie Bobby Brown. He said, "They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true." Brown's parents and Bon Jovi's wife and close relatives attended the small family wedding.

An insider told the US Sun, "They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.” Brown had said before that she wanted to keep the specifics of the wedding private, stressing the value of experiencing memorable moments away from scrutiny. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Newly married couple flaunts their rings

The newlywed couple were seen shopping in the Hamptons after their wedding. The pair were seen in a joyful mood and driving a Ford convertible with the top down in photos that PEOPLE were able to secure from their Friday, May 24 adventure. The Strangers Things star and the model were spotted out and about on Monday, May 27, dressed casually and sporting their wedding rings.

Advertisement

Jake Bon Jovi and Millie Bon Jovi's relationship

Jake and Millie's dating rumors first surfaced in June 2021, marking the beginning of their romantic relationship. When dating rumors started to circulate in June 2021, that is when their relationship timeline began. Jake shared a picture of himself and Millie and captioned it with a heart emoji, calling her his best friend. Later in New York, they were soon seen holding hands on what appeared to be a date.

They started dating in June 2022, and they often posted cute pictures. Jake expressed his seriousness about Millie's relationship in January 2023 by referring to her as his partner for life. Jake shared pictures with the comment "forever," and Millie teased their engagement with a picture of her diamond ring. By September 2023, Millie had confirmed their engagement and talked about getting married by August 2023.

ALSO READ: 'He Knows What I Know': Nick Carter's Ex Kaya Jones Speaks Out About Accusations Made Against Backstreet Boys Singer