'Bride Looked Gorgeous': Jon Bon Jovi Confirms Son Jake Bon Jovi's Wedding With Millie Bobby Brown
After years of dating, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bon Jovi married in a private ceremony last week.
-
Millie Bobby Brown reportedly married Jake Bongiovi in a private ceremony last weekend
-
Jon Bon Jovi confirmed his son's wedding saying the ceremony was an intimate affair
Millie Bobby Brown married Jake Bongiovi in a secret wedding over the weekend after years of dating. And Jake's dad, Jon Bon Jovi, is quite happy about their marriage. The rock star was overjoyed by his son's marriage to Millie Bobby Brown.
Jon Bon Jovi confirms Jake and Millie's wedding
During an interview on BBC's The One Show, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed his son Jake Bongiovi's marriage to Millie Bobby Brown. He said, "They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true." Brown's parents and Bon Jovi's wife and close relatives attended the small family wedding.
An insider told the US Sun, "They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.” Brown had said before that she wanted to keep the specifics of the wedding private, stressing the value of experiencing memorable moments away from scrutiny.
Newly married couple flaunts their rings
The newlywed couple were seen shopping in the Hamptons after their wedding. The pair were seen in a joyful mood and driving a Ford convertible with the top down in photos that PEOPLE were able to secure from their Friday, May 24 adventure. The Strangers Things star and the model were spotted out and about on Monday, May 27, dressed casually and sporting their wedding rings.
Jake Bon Jovi and Millie Bon Jovi's relationship
Jake and Millie's dating rumors first surfaced in June 2021, marking the beginning of their romantic relationship. When dating rumors started to circulate in June 2021, that is when their relationship timeline began. Jake shared a picture of himself and Millie and captioned it with a heart emoji, calling her his best friend. Later in New York, they were soon seen holding hands on what appeared to be a date.
They started dating in June 2022, and they often posted cute pictures. Jake expressed his seriousness about Millie's relationship in January 2023 by referring to her as his partner for life. Jake shared pictures with the comment "forever," and Millie teased their engagement with a picture of her diamond ring. By September 2023, Millie had confirmed their engagement and talked about getting married by August 2023.
