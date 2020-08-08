Bridesmaids actress Kristen Wiig gets CANDID about her experience with IVF: It can be the so isolating

The Bridesmaids actress and comedian, who welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year, opened up to InStyle about her experience with IVF in a new interview. When asked about her experience with IVF, she told the publication: “As private as I am and as sacred as this all is, what helped me was reading about other women who went through it and talking to those who have gone through IVF and fertility stuff. It can be the most isolating experience. But I’m trying to find that space where I can keep my privacy and also be there for someone else who may be going through it..it’s hard not to personalize it when you get a negative result.”

“You go through so much self-deprecation, and you feel like your partner may be seeing you in a different way and all this other stuff we make up in our heads. But when I did talk about it, every time I said that I was going through IVF, I would meet someone who was either going through it, about to go through it or had a friend who just did it. It’s like this underground community that’s talked about but not talked about.”

When InStyle asked the 46-year-old about living a quiet life, she said: “Well, I live underground. [laughs] It’s not a conscious choice to be secretive. I just want to exist in real life with my family, my friends, and my dogs. Work is work. With the Oscars, Maya [Rudolph] and I were like, ‘F–k it, let’s write something super crazy, and, hopefully, we won’t embarrass ourselves.’ The longer I’m in this business, the less I care what people think.”

The Wonder Woman 1984 star also revealed that she tries to not get too comfortable in life: “The moment I feel like I’ve really got something figured out, it’s time for me to do something else. Living in that uncomfortable, unsteady, nervous place helps me creatively. But as far as knowing that I wasn’t making a mistake in trying to do this for a living, that was at the Groundlings. I felt like my instinct was right. But with any project, you’re taking a chance. I just go with my gut.”

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot & Kristen Wiig share details about the plotline: It doesn’t feel like a sequel