Bridgerton 3: Nicola Coughlan teases 'romantic' season of historical drama, says it 'stays true to the books'

Regency drama series Bridgerton became a massive hit and a worldwide phenomenon ever since it premiered in 2020, and its success has only increased with every season. Fans of the historical romance have been awaiting the third season for a while and Netflix just dropped the first look of the upcoming season three at its annual fan festival Tudum. Irish actress Nicola Coughlan has opened up about what viewers can expect out of the season.

Nicola Coughlan teases 'romantic' season of Bridgerton

Coughlan, who plays Penelope in Bridgerton, will be leading the season with Luke Newton, who plays Colin. Each season of the series will revolve around the love story of one of the eight Bridgerton siblings. While the first season was led by Daphne Bridgerton and her love interest Simon Bassett, the second season featured Anthony Bridgerton and his love interest Kate Sharma. The upcoming third season will showcase the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Coughlan has teased the upcoming season to be romantic.

The 36-year-old told People, "I always look at the three seasons like this. I think season 1 was about passion, season 2 was about longing, and season 3, I think it's romance all the way. It's just so romantic." She added that there were times when after filming a scene "everyone was sort of clutching their chest being like 'Oh my God.' It was that kind of love." Coughlan continued, "It's really special and it stays very true to the books." The last season saw the massive revelation of *spoiler* Penelope being the scandalous Lady Whistledown.

Nicola Coughlan reveals experience filming Bridgerton 3

She revealed, "We had one of the best times filming it and it's one of the best experiences I've ever had, for sure." Talking about how Peneople's journey will grow in the upcoming season, she said, "She's like a woman on a mission. She's ready to go, ready to launch herself out into the marriage market in a new way. She wants a whole new look, and she gets it." Apart from Penelope's love story with Colin, the season will also showcase her now-ruined friendship with the fifth Bridgerton sibling, Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie.

When the latter found out that her best friend was Lady Whistledown, she felt betrayed and hurt. Fans have been looking forward to seeing how their equation will change after the truth came to light. While the upcoming season Bridgerton does not have an official release date yet, the Shondaland production is expected to release towards the end of the year.

