Bridgerton 3: Simone Ashley hints at a 'hotter than ever' season of Netflix's popular regency drama series

Popular regency drama Bridgerton has managed to win the hearts of netizens ever since its release on December 25, 2023. It has managed to make stars out of actors who led seasons of the massively successful Netflix series. One such actor is Simone Ashley and here is what the 28-year-old starlet has to say about the upcoming season of the historical fiction show.

Simone Ashley hints at 'hotter than ever' season of Bridgerton

British actress Simone Ashey has revealed a few details about the upcoming season three of the global phenomenon Bridgerton. Though the actress couldn't reveal too much about the new season, she told Elle, "I just think it is going to be hotter than ever." Talking about her character Kate Sharma, she said, "I think you're going to see a much more softer side coming this season. We'll likely be able to see that 'softness' in Kate's wardrobe, and in her marriage to Anthony Bridgerton [played by actor Jonathan Bailey]."

Ashley, who was the female lead in the previous season of Bridgerton, added, "She's going to be quite content with her husband." Netizens across the world loved the chemistry between Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton so much that the second season of the series became more successful than the already much-loved first one. Season two, starring Ashley and Bailey, debuted at the number one position in 92 countries on Netflix and had the highest opening for any English-language Netflix series at the time.

Produced by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton has managed to become a successful franchise with not just the first two hit seasons, but also a successful spinoff series titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Fans across the world flock to watch any story in the Bridgerton universe and the viewership numbers are proof. Based on the Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn, the Netflix series has already been renewed for a fourth season as well. The upcoming season three of the drama will revolve around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who portray the characters, will be leading the season. Even though there is no release date for Bridgerton 3 yet, fans can expect some reveals soon with Netflix's virtual fan festival Tudum airing on June 17. The regency drama is slated at the global livestream event and fans have been buzzing with excitement thinking of what might be revealed ranging from a first look to stills from the season. Filming for season three began in July last year and the new season is expected to release anytime in the next few months.

