Bridgerton actor Regé Jean Page being considered to replace Daniel Craig in James Bond movies?

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has been one of the most talked-about choices for playing the iconic character James Bond while Daniel Craig retires from the role after the upcoming movie No Time To Die. With him, there are other actors being considered to play the role, including Henry Cavill, and George MacKay, according to a source, via Page Six.

According to the source, via Page Six, the makers of the James Bond movies “are talking about Regé”, but haven't made any decision yet since the focus is on Craig’s final scenes as of now. “But Henry Cavill also is still running, he’s a lot more famous now than when his name first came up,” the source reported. Page Six’s source also reported another name being considered, which is of George MacKay. “One of the producers of ‘1917’ has come over to Bond and is suggesting George,” the source confirmed.

The makers are reportedly also discussing rebooting the franchise after Daniel Craig’s retirement and might stick to someone younger to take up the role of James Bond. However, when Page was earlier asked about the possibilities of him taking up the iconic role, the actor, 31, told The Hollywood Reporter that the decision of the makers has “nothing to do” with him. “Nothing to do with anything that has happened in any rooms or any meetings,” he added.

Opening up on the apparent rumours about getting confirmed for the role, Page said that the talks about him are “flattering.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig’s last movie as James Bond, No Time To Die, is set to release in the American theatres on October 8. Who do you think would be the right choice to play the iconic James Bond after Craig takes a step back? Share your choices with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

